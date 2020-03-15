Drew Commesso – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Drew Commesso

2019-20 Team: USNTDP Juniors

Date of Birth: Jul. 10, 2002

Place of Birth: Boston, MA

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 181 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Timing can be everything for a mid-tier goaltending prospect. For Drew Commesso, things could be lining up perfectly for him to one day realize his NHL dream.

Drew Commesso of the USNTDP (Rena Laverty)

While he won’t be entering the 2020 draft with the hype of fellow USNTDP alumni Spencer Knight, the 13th overall pick in 2019, he has all of the intangibles to grow into a quality goaltending prospect. At 6-foot-2, Commesso already has the size and frame that most NHL franchises look for in a goaltender. He also has a strong hockey IQ, with the ability to track the puck like an elite prospect.

Related: Top 10 NHL Goalie Prospects

Throughout the 2019-20 season, Commesso has played some of the best hockey in his young career, posting a .920 save percentage (SV%) in 27 games played with the U.S. National Under 18 team, a marked improvement over his numbers one year ago.

Patrick Harper makes a nifty move for the entry and finds the trailing David Farrance for the prime chance, but Drew Commesso is up to the task. #NTDP #GoBU #Smashville pic.twitter.com/bOB5uWWedW — Stars n’ Stripes Hockey (@StarsStripesHKY) January 4, 2020

However, what makes Commesso such an appealing prospect is that he has already committed to play with Boston University starting in 2020-21. This could be a best-case scenario for a franchise looking to add goaltending depth, as he can develop his game while playing for a great NCAA program. Then in three to four years, if there’s a goaltending need in the AHL, he could easily transition to a starting role with the franchise.

Related: NHL’s Best Farm Systems – Midseason Update

So, while he may not be considered a top-tier prospect at the draft, he has the pathway in place to grow his game into a legitimate goaltender, if he is given the time.

Drew Commesso– NHL Draft Projection

Right now, Commesso appears to be a mid-round selection, somewhere in the fourth to fifth-round range. However, if there’s a run on goaltenders, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him go in the late third-round to a team in need of long-term depth. Think someone like the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are set in net right now, but could use a player in four to six years to start learning from their starter.

Quotables

Commesso looks like a legitimate goaltending prospect but hasn’t been getting many of the headlines because he happens to be filling the shoes of one of the programs all-time great netminders in Knight. Watch for Commesso to be a goaltender that teams look to strike riches with, in the mid-rounds of the draft. –Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

NHL caliber frame to build upon.

Strong pad control.

Smart, with a strong ability to track the puck.

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Finding balance in-game to keep ‘loose’ in the net.

Needs to continue developing his athletic side of the game.

Other 2020 NHL Draft Profiles

NHL Potential

It’s hard to project if Commesso will be an NHL starter one day due to the uncertainty of a mid-range prospect. However, if he gets into a good situation, everything is in place for him to develop into an AHL starter or even a back-up with starting upside.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 5/5

If Commesso is selected in the fourth or fifth-round, then he may become one of the steals of the draft. There’s little risk involved with this pick, as his near future is set with his commitment to Boston University.

While he may not be a top-tier goaltending prospect, Drew Commesso has the talent and pathway in place to develop into an NHL talent. (Rena Laverty)

If things go well, then he could become a legitimate goaltending prospect for a franchise. If things go poorly, then you’re only out a mid-tier pick.