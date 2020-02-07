Dubas Talks Deadline: Campbell and Clifford His Big Move?

Late Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a trade many have deemed as necessary. Some have called it a potential overpay, others a steal, but the deal includes two pieces the Maple Leafs desperately needed in a backup goaltender and a player who could add much-needed toughness to the line up. Neither player makes the Maple Leafs a shoe-in for the playoffs, but it’s hard to suggest the team isn’t better off now than they were just days earlier.

Because the actual trade has already been looked at by fellow Hockey Writers’ contributor Peter Baracchini, I won’t dig into a review of it. Instead, what might be important to talk about is what comes next. Based on the interview GM Kyle Dubas did while a guest on Sportnet’s Tim & Sid Thursday, if we read between the lines, perhaps very little.

Dubas Comments on the Deal Itself

A significant trade but hardly a blockbuster, Dubas commented on the length of time it took to get his latest deal to come together. Saying he’d been speaking to the Los Angeles Kings over the course of the season, it was in the last week or so that talks amplified and the Maple Leafs found a package that worked for LA.

When asked if he’d have preferred to make the deal sooner, Dubas took some time to get to his answer but eventually said yes. In an ideal situation, the team would have liked to have had these two players with the club longer but the reality of the trade market in the NHL these days is that trades aren’t easy to make, nor are teams eager to make moves until the deadline nears, considering all the factors at play.

Sid asked Dubas if Frederik Andersen’s injury played a role in the deal and the GM replied no. This was a move the Maple Leafs had been looking at for a while the injury may have created a sense of urgency to do the deal Wednesday versus a week from now, it was always a deal the organization was exploring.

So too, in response to the question about team toughness, Dubas admitted, contrary to popular belief, the organization did want the kind of grit a player like Clifford provides. It just took time to add the “right” piece, one that could actually play add that element without sacrificing skill.

In summary, a backup netminder and a bottom-six rental took weeks, if not months, of work to make happen. That’s not a good sign if you consider what the Maple Leafs really need to be a contending playoff team is a top-four defenseman.

The Real Issue: The Maple Leafs Defense

Tim and Sid asked about the trade deadline and how it complicates things considering the status of defenseman Morgan Rielly. Keep in mind, he asked after the news fell that Cody Ceci is now out with an injury and wouldn’t be available for at least a month and as the team tries to stay in the playoff hunt.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dubas admitted how important updates on his blue line are when he said, “I think it complicates things pretty significantly.” In other words, despite knowing the team could use a d-man or two, he danced around the idea that the team could do anything about it. “If any of your guys on long-term injury reserve are going to come back between now and the end of the season, you really don’t have that space to bring other players in between now and the deadline,” he added.

Dubas spent most of his time talking about the salary cap, LTIR and how it affects NHL teams this time of year. In short, for fans expecting Dubas to go out, spend money, and find a stud defenseman to play in the place of Rielly while he’s out, don’t hold your breath.

It’s not that there aren’t defensemen out there. Brenden Dillion, Matt Dumba, Jeff Petry, Alec Martinez and others come to mind. It’s that with every possible option the Maple Leafs might look at, they have to weigh to cost of acquisition and paying that player against the likelihood Rielly could return before the end of the season.

Dubas called it a lose/lose situation. First, missing Rielly for any length of time is a lose because he’s critical to the Maple Leafs’ success. Second, if he’s out for most of the season, the Maple Leafs have to guess at the odds he returns. They can’t simply spend new money if there’s even a remote chance he comes back.

As such, Dubas is forced to wait until as close to the deadline as possible. At that point, he has to know, almost with certainty, where Rielly stands. Without that information, his hands are essentially tied.

Was This the Big Move?

The Maple Leafs might be able to add, but it won’t be easy or pain free. The reality is, whatever move comes next might not be any bigger or make more of an impact than the trade they just made since it will include subtracting an active And potentially significant piece from the roster. That then opens the door to two important questions: ‘Is what they just did enough?’ and ‘What might Dubas have to move to get the piece he really needs, should it not be?’

Kasperi Kapanen, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A recent report by Pierre LeBrun suggests Dubas is being picky; as he should. Martinez is out as LeBrun notes the Maple Leafs aren’t interested. Rentals are out too. What’s left that isn’t too expensive or worth the cost?

For Maple Leafs fans, the options are either limited or somewhat concerning because, as Dubas himself pointed out, any good deal takes time. While most see the Campbell and Clifford trade as a good start, it probably doesn’t make the Leafs a contending team and if Dubas intends to add a d-man, he’ll likely have to give up more than he’d like and in less time than he’d like to make a decision.

Perhaps the better decision is to do nothing.