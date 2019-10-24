Duclair Scores Twice to Lead Senators over Red Wings 5-2

OTTAWA — Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Chris Tierney, Mark Borowiecki and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators (2-6-1.) Anders Nilsson made 34 saves for his first win of the season.

Darren Helm and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings (3-7-0), who extended their losing streak to six games. Jonathan Bernier stopped 33 shots.

The Senators led 4-2 to start the third and while the Red Wings had a few good chances, Nilsson was solid making a number of big saves.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson makes a pad save as St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon jumps and Ottawa Senators defenceman Dylan DeMelo defends. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Duclair scored his second, an empty-net goal, with just under two minutes remaining in regulation.

Trailing 1-0 to start the second period, the Red Wings took their first lead of the game by scoring twice in less than two minutes.

Justin Abdelkader found Helm in the circle and wristed a shot past Nilsson to get Detroit on the board. Shortly after, Bertuzzi was able to jump on a rebound and went top shelf to go ahead 2-1.

The lead was shortlived as Borowiecki took a pass from Nick Paul and wristed it over Bernier’s shoulder for his first goal of the season.

Ottawa regained the lead as Pageau, with his team-leading third goal, scored shorthanded to make it 3-2.

The Senators scored late in the period as Thomas Chabot made a great cross-ice pass to Duclair all alone in close.

A solid first period saw the Senators take a 1-0 lead on Tierney’s third of the season. Bobby Ryan fanned on a backhand and Tierney jumped on the loose puck.

Chris Tierney, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Logan Brown made his season debut after being recalled from the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

Brown was given a great opportunity to showcase himself as he centered Brady Tkachuk and Anthony Duclair on the top line.

Notes: The Senators placed Colin White and Artem Anisomov on injured reserve Wednesday. White will miss three to five weeks with a sore hip flexor/groin, while Artem Anisimov is expected to be out up to 14 days with a lower-body injury. Detroit’s Alex Biega and Danny Dekeyser were healthy scratches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press