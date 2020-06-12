Dylan Peterson

Dylan Peterson has seen his stock fall during the course of the season, but he remains a legitimate NHL prospect regardless. At 18-years-old he already has the size to compete in the NHL, which is half the battle for any young player as they enter the pro game. In his final season in the USDP and USHL, he scored 12 goals and 36 points in 64 games, which was not an improvement on his 2018-19 campaign. In fact, he actually dropped in production by four points. Time will tell if that makes a difference come draft day, but considering the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he may get the benefit of the doubt.

Putting aside the drop in production, Peterson has all the makings of an NHL power forward. His size and playmaking are his biggest assets, but he also has a pretty good shot too. He has to learn to use it more as he progresses, but that will come with time and experience.

Peterson is committed to Boston University in the NCAA next season, so we will see soon enough if he’s the real deal or not. The team that selects him will have to wait a few years, but patience could pay off as he’s got all the tools to succeed in the NHL. Though like all power forwards, there is always a measure of risk involved. If all goes well, a team could be getting a steal in the third or fourth round.

Dylan Peterson – NHL Draft Projection

Peterson is a bit of a wild card in this year’s draft as he’s projected to go as high as 64 and as low as 105. In the THW writers’ mock draft, he went to the New York Islanders in the fourth round at 114th overall. So it will be interesting to see which team has power forwards and size on their draft board when it comes time to step up to the podium. Personally, I expect him to go in the third round when all is said and done.

Quotables

“[Peterson] has embraced the power forward role this season and his 6’4″ frame has allowed him to be successful at it. He is a good skater when he uses his lower body to generate power but there are times when he gets a bit too upright in his stride. His shot is very good and has a heaviness to it. He has the ability to drive the net, holding off defenders on his way there. His ability to play the cycle is very strong and he plays off the wall very well. The biggest problem for Peterson is that the production hasn’t been there. He seems to be doing things the right way, he has the skating and offensive game to put up some points but just hasn’t been able to find it.” – Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

“Peterson has the size and defensive ability that NHL teams would love to add to their bottom lines, and thus is a safe pick. As long as he can continue to add muscle to his frame and still keep his speed, he will be an NHL player. The question becomes if he has the untapped offensive potential to be more than that.” – Ben Kerr, Last Word on Hockey

“I would say from a young age I always worked on my skating. It’s something that my dad always thought was the biggest part of the game so I worked on it and I’d say my speed is definitely up there. When I get moving, I can get moving into the zone pretty well. And then I’d just say my playmaking ability. I’ve always been more of a playmaker than a goal scorer, so I tend to see my open teammates pretty well so I’d say those two things are my biggest assets on the ice.” – Dylan Peterson

Strengths

Playmaking

Size

Shot

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating mechanics

More consistent production

NHL Potential

If all goes well, Peterson could become an elite power forward in the NHL. Though he is going to have to work on his consistency and finish to get there. At the very least he will be an effective bottom-six forward that can provide some occasional offence.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 7/10

