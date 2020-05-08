Evan Vierling – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Evan Vierling

2019-20 Team: Barrie Colts

Date of Birth: June 20, 2002

Place of Birth: Aurora, Ontario

Ht: 6’0″ Wt: 168 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Evan Vierling may not be atop many draft boards at the end of the day but that does not mean he lacks talent. Splitting this season between the Flint Firebirds and the Barrie Colts, he managed to score 14 goals and added 30 assists for 44 points in 43 games played.

Managing a point per game pace in the OHL as a draft-eligible player is always a positive but what really draws scouts to Vierling’s game is his ability to do everything well. He is a great skater who uses his speed to gain position on his opponents. He is very agile on his skates and has great edges.

Vierling has great offensive instincts and uses them well. He has great vision and loves to set up teammates in the slot. Although he is not the most prolific goal scorer, he can still pot one from time to time and is not afraid to go to the dirty areas of the game. He uses his body positioning well and is hard to knock off the puck.

What Vierling is mostly known for though is his defensive abilities. He has great defensive awareness and can be seen intercepting passes in the neutral zone on any given night. He plays a solid two-way game and is a consistent back checker, helping out his defenders and goalie in any way possible.

Evan Vierling (2020) with a cannon of shot from just beyond the slot. @FCHockey #2020NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/nndAn0z7ys — Josh Tessler (@JoshTessler_) January 16, 2020

With Vierling almost certainly needing more time to round out his game and develop, he will return to a Colts team destined for success. With the OHL season being cancelled, the outcome of the season will never be known but the Colts did have a very good season. Playing alongside fellow 2020 draft prospect Tyson Foerster, Vierling will look to establish himself as a go-to guy in the seasons to come.

Evan Vierling – NHL Draft Projection

With Vierling being ranked 66th amongst North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings, I think he goes right around where they ranked him. He plays the game the right way and is a coach’s dream. With that being said, he does not have as high of an offensive ceiling compared to other guys in this draft. I predict he goes somewhere in the fourth round.

Quotables

“Evan is a smooth skating centre that has very good offensive instincts. He is one of the nicest skaters in the draft, plays a good 10-foot game, has a long, powerful stride and is very agile on his skates. He has a great skill set and can makes plays at full speed. He is a smart player that understands the situations of a game and makes very few mistakes. He plays a simple but effective game.” – OHL Writers

“Point per game player who continues to play inside his level of capability. Displays good offensive smarts but spends the game in the trenches doing the dirty work for his teammates. Gets pucks in deep and then ensures the opposition with have their work cut out to bring it on out. He will jump up into the open seams when breakdowns occur. Will shorten his shot wind-up when in congested traffic areas, battles hard in areas that are contested sets pucks, and quickly sends them in quick passes to teammates. Lots to like about this player.” – Bill Placek/Draft Site

Strengths

Skating

Solid 200-foot player

Hard to knock off the puck

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to add on more weight

NHL Potential

Vierling is one of those players that does everything well but nothing is superb. If he continues to develop and add weight, I can see him being a viable bottom-six option at the NHL level. He is a high-energy guy who is not afraid to go into the trenches of the game and he can chip in on offense when needed. An NHL comparable for me would be someone like Trevor Moore.

Risk/Reward Analysis Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential Offense – 7/10, Defense – 8.5/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2016-17, while playing for the York Simcoe Express, Vierling and his team were named OMHA Bantam AAA Champions. In 2017-18, he and his team were named OMHA Minor Midget AAA Champions. Vierling was named to the OHL Cup All-Star Team.

