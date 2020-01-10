Johnny Gaudreau Scores Game-Winner for Flames in Victory Over Wild

By The Canadian Press January 10th, 2020

CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau scored the winning goal for the Calgary Flames in a 2-1 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Derek Ryan also scored for the Flames (24-17-5) in their fourth win in a row.

Calgary remained tied for third in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers, who were 4-2 winners Thursday in Montreal.

The Flames are at home to the Oilers on Saturday.

Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot made 42 saves for back-to-back wins. He repelled 32 shots in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Mats Zuccarello countered for the Wild (20-16-6), who are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Goaltender Alex Stalock stopped 35 saves in the loss and an assist on Zuccarello’s goal.

Alex Stalock, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Gaudreau scored the eventual game winner at 9:38 of the second period on a give-and-go with Sean Monahan.

Gaudreau corralled Monahan’s pass with his right skate blade and beat Stalock with a quick release wrister from the slot.

Trailing 1-0 and outshot 17-14 after the first period, Zuccarello pulled the visitors even 38 seconds into the second.

From behind his own net, Stalock whipped the puck up ice to Zuccarello at Calgary’s blue-line for a breakaway.

The Norwegian beat Talbot with a high wrist shot. Stalock collected his fourth career assist.

Ryan deflected a Noah Hanifin slapshot upstairs for a power-play goal at 4:39 of the opening period.

The Wild are at home to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2020.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press