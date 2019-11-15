Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving says TJ Brodie is at home and “feeling good” after the defenceman unexpectedly collapsed during a team practice.

Treliving says that neurological tests done on Brodie have come back negative, but adds there are more tests to be done and the team’s medical staff will leave “no stone unturned.”

Brodie will not travel with the Flames for their road game tomorrow against the Arizona Coyotes and there is no timetable for his return.

Flames defenseman TJ Brodie (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Practice was halted yesterday when the 29-year-old Brodie fell to the ice and started convulsing. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and went to hospital for evaluation.

Brodie is in his ninth season with the Flames. The native of Chatham, Ont., has eight assists in 21 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press