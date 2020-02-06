Flames’ Mark Giordano out Week-To-Week With Hamstring Injury

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have placed defenceman Mark Giordano on injured reserve with a right hamstring injury.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday that Giordano will be out week-to-week.

The Flames captain suffered the injury late in the second period of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Giordano crumpled to the ice after contorting his body to attempt an off-balance one-timer.

Giordano will miss his first game due to injury in over four seasons when Calgary hosts Nashville on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old has five goals and 22 assists with the Flames this season.

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

Also Tuesday, Calgary recalled defenceman Brandon Davidson from the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press