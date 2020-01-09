Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson Agree to 6-Year Contract Extension

By The Canadian Press January 8th, 2020

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old from Malmo, Sweden and the NHL club agreed to a deal averaging US$4.55 million annually.

Andersson has three goals, nine assists and 33 penalty minutes in 44 games for Calgary this season.

He’s in his second full year with the Flames.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

The six-foot-one, 214-pound defender compiled 12 goals, 49 assists in 110 games over his first two pro seasons with Calgary’s AHL affiliate in Stockton, Calif.

Andersson appeared in the 2018 AHL all-star game.

Calgary selected him 53rd overall in the second round of the 2015 entry draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press