Flyers’ Wade Addison Is One Step Closer to Return by Joining Phantoms

Much needed help is on the horizon for the Philadelphia Flyers. Per Anthony SanFilippo, Flyers writer for Crossing Broad, forward Wade Allison is set to get back into game action this weekend in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Once fully healthy, Allison will more than likely be recalled by the Flyers after playing a handful of games with the Phantoms. He is a much-needed gritty talent that the Flyers have been searching for all season.

Hearing this morning that @NHLFlyers forward Wade Allison will get back into game action Saturday in the AHL with the @LVPhantoms. The plan is for Allison to get a few games with them and then, assuming he’s healthy, be recalled by the Flyers. — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) January 12, 2022

This is huge news for Allison and the Flyers as he was dealing with an elbow injury since the beginning of December that was going to keep him out for an undisclosed period of time. The extent of the injury was not known at the time, but things must not have been as serious as he is getting ready to make a return. He has only played three games this season due to injury, so this will be a huge opportunity to focus on making an impact and getting things going.

Allison’s Impact With the Flyers

Since being drafted by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft, Allison immediately made a lasting positive impact on the organization. He quickly became a favorite of team management and fans across the board.

“He’s a terrific, enthusiastic kid, very personable, loves the game,” said Mike O’Connell, Flyers senior advisor to the general manager/player development. “Right off the bat, watching him his first couple of workouts, it was really his shot that impressed me. He’s got an incredible release, NHL shot…. I think he’s got a really good chance to be an outstanding NHL player. Use that shot, get him in the open spots, get him to understand where his spot is on the ice, where he’s going to score. He looks like a scorer to me, and I’m excited about his future.”

Wade Allison, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Having already played 14 NHL games with the Flyers last season, Allison put up seven points (four goals, three assists) including a two-goal game, one of which was a game-winning goal, against the Washington Capitals late in the season. While his time in the NHL has not been long, this is hopefully just the beginning of a long and successful career with the Flyers.

“It was huge to get just a sample of what the speed, what the physicality is like,” said Allison. “Just a guide, kind of test out the water and stuff. It’s good. I feel confident in my ability and I think that hopefully, I can make a push for the team this year.”

He is the type of player that could turn things around for the Flyers this season. Between his talent and energy, he provides a positive spark to the lineup no matter who he is playing with. He is more than capable of playing top-line minutes, but is also versatile enough to fill in with the bottom-six forwards and elevate those lines to a new level.

Pushing Through Difficult Challenges

Allison’s career has been nothing short of difficult so far, but he continues to make the best of each opportunity he is given. Dealing with injury after injury, he has missed more time off the ice than he has spent on it. The motivation he found within himself to keep coming back each time is what sets him apart from the competition.

“You go to work and you’re banged up and you’ve got to take care of that before you have to perform, it’s an added weight,” O’Connell said. “A young player trying to prove himself in the best league in the world makes it even more difficult. Having him fresh, having him in the right frame of mind physically, is only going to promote his mental health and his confidence and to deal with all the little setbacks that are going to happen when you’re playing in the best league in the world, or trying to play in the best league in the world.”

Allison will look to get back into the full swing of things this weekend with the Phantoms and hopefully stay healthy for the foreseeable future. His talents and energy are much needed in the struggling Flyers’ lineup.