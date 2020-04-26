Eric Lindros will always hold a special place in the hearts and minds of the Philadelphia Flyers and their fans. The franchise has honored his place in their history with his induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame in 2014 and the retirement of his number 88 in 2018.

Now, Lindros and the Flyers have taken the next step in their relationship in the form of a new partnership.

"I look forward to being back with my Flyers family and kicking things off in a way that makes a positive impact during a time of need.” –@88EricLindros on becoming an official team ambassador. https://t.co/iVsASSFdjj — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 24, 2020

Along with officially adding him as a team ambassador, Lindros and the Flyers are joining in on Michael Rubin’s ALL IN Challenge. The challenge is part of a massive fundraising effort to raise money for COVID-19 hunger relief.

Good News at a Much Needed Time

For a long time now, Flyers fans have hoped that Lindros would eventually find his way back to the organization one day. His return is actually just what most fans need right now, in a period of no hockey.

Related: Flyers Captains – Lindros Era to Lockout

“Few players in Flyers history inspire as much excitement and passion among the fan base as Eric Lindros, and during this unprecedented time, those positive feelings are exactly what we want to deliver to our fans,” said Flyers and Wells Fargo Center president of business operations Valerie Camillo in the team’s official press release.

Former NHLer Eric Lindros waits to appear at the House of Commons’ Health committee on sports-related concussions in Ottawa, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Camillo went on to talk about the timeliness of introducing Lindros, “as a special engagement for our fans, but even more importantly, as an integral way to assist those impacted by COVID-19.”

Given the current and unfortunate circumstances, the announcement of Lindros formally rejoining the organization was a nice boost of positivity for the fans. His new role and participation in the ALL IN Challenge offers fans even more optimism in an otherwise dark time, and a chance to take part in helping those in need and on the front lines of this crisis.

Lindros’ ALL IN Challenge

Bringing him aboard was set to go down long before COVID-19 put the world on pause. Even in a state of crisis, Lindros and the Flyers have found a way to give back, via the ALL IN Challenge.

Their involvement in the challenge includes an incredible auction that offers fans the chance to win the “Ultimate Philadelphia Flyers Game Day Experience” to share with up to 11 guests all alongside number 88.

The Flyers and @88EricLindros have accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE!



Bid on the Ultimate Flyers Experience and join the @allinchallenge to raise funds for COVID-19 relief: https://t.co/r9VTPfk0w2 pic.twitter.com/1DgQnxhJOF — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 23, 2020

This game-day experience sounds like a dream for any Flyers fan. Before the game has even started, the winner and their guests will get to take shots on the ice of the Wells Fargo Center with a “shot on goal lesson” from Lindros himself. They’ll then watch warmups from the Flyers bench before heading up to watch the game with him from a catered suite.

To wrap things up, the fan will receive an autographed jersey and stick from Lindros and get to enjoy a post-game celebration in the suite with some surprise special guests.

All in all, an experience like this, alongside a beloved franchise legend, is unlike anything most fans get to experience. It’s a terrific gesture from the Flyers and a great introductory mission for Lindros as a team ambassador as he and the franchise look to give back to those in need during the pandemic. All of the proceeds will go directly to hunger relief organizations like Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

Related: Peter ‘Foppa’ Forsberg – A Biography

To go along with the excitement of the fans, Lindros seems thrilled about his new role and opportunity with the Flyers. “I look forward to being back with my Flyers family and kicking things off in a way that makes a positive impact during a time of need,” he said in the release. It’ll be interesting to see where his ambassador role goes and whether or not that role evolves at all. Though, no matter what he does beyond this first challenge, it’ll just be nice to have Lindros back and involved with the orange and black.