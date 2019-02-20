The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Radko Gudas two games for high sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov. The incident occurred late in the third period of Tuesday’s game between the two teams and resulted in a minor penalty being assessed to Gudas.

Gudas is a repeat offender and this suspension seems very light given not only the severity of the action (despite the contact not being as impactful as it could have been) but also due to Gudas’ history of making a similar play just one season ago.

His previous two-handed slashing to the head of Winnipeg Jets’ forward Mathieu Perreault cost Gudas 10 games. It’s weird, then, that as a repeat offender, Gudas is now getting only 20% of that suspension. Especially considering these aren’t the only two suspensions in his career.

In 58 games this season, Gudas has scored two goals and 13 points.

Below is the Department of Player Safety’s video explaining their thought process and the suspension followed by a full transcript of the video.

Full Transcript From NHL’s Video