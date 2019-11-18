Karlsson, Fleury Lead Golden Knights to 6-0 Win over Flames

LAS VEGAS — William Karlsson had his third straight multipoint game, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots for his league high-tying 10th victory this season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-0 on Sunday night.

Fleury, who improved to 14-4-1 all-time against Calgary, got his fifth career shutout against the Flames and 58th all time, which moved him into a tie for 19th in NHL history with Jon Ross Roach.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Becker)

Karlsson had two goals and an assist, giving him seven goals and seven assists over the last 11 games for Vegas and a team-leading 23 points.

Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, while defenceman Nate Schmidt had four assists, a new career-high for the defenceman for points in a game.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to drop to 1-5-0 this season for Calgary, which has never won inside T-Mobile Arena.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press