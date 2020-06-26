Grant Slukynsky- 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Grant Slukynsky

2019-20 Team: Warroad High USHS-Mn

Date of Birth: Mar. 12th, 2002

Place of Birth: Edin, MN, USA

Ht: 6’0” Wt: 195 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

In terms of Minnesota high school players who made a name for themselves in this year’s draft, Slukynsky’s has flown under the radar. Most of the attention was given to Mr. Hockey Award winner Blake Biondi (deservingly so), but Slukynsky should have garnered more attention given his impact with Warroad High.

The Northern Michigan University commit has been a consistent offensive threat, improving his point totals each year. He recorded 163 points in 74 games, with a 2.20 points-per-game rate throughout his high school career. This year alone, he recorded 30 goals and 75 points, tied for third in points among Minnesota high school players and one point behind Biondi.

Slukynsky has been a leader for Warroad, playing a complete and high-octane game that’s always on the go. He has great skating ability that allows him to easily push his way into the offensive zone and keep defenders on their heels. Already NHL size, Slukynsky is extremely mobile and has great speed that allows him to get by defenders and drive to the net.

His offensive abilities are what will catch the eye of many teams. His offensive production has increased every season with Warroad. Slukynsky thinks the game at a very high level and always seems to make the right plays at the right time. He has a great wrist shot with excellent power and pin-point accuracy and has great hands in tight areas including in front of the net.

He also possesses great passing abilities; he’s able to draw attention from the opposition while finding his teammates as they’re able to get into the open spots. The combination of his IQ, ability to battle, and offensive instincts could make him a really interesting prospect to select in this year’s draft.

Grant Slukynsky- NHL Draft Projection

While Slukynsky has caught the eye of scouts and made his case to improve his draft stock, expect his name to be called in one of the later rounds of the draft. He could go as high as a fourth-round pick, however, he could be a real steal in the fifth round as a result of his work ethic and offensive skillset.

Quotables

“A top 100 pick might be a bit rich for Slukynsky, although the fact that he’s only ranked by two sources is what makes him underrated here. He doesn’t have one trait that specifically stands out, but in terms of his results on the high school circuit in Minnesota, his 75 points in 25 games is unignorable. Blake Biondi has been receiving much more attention while posting similar results, so spending a mid-to-late round pick for Slukynsky seems like a good bet. Hopefully he starts gaining some more traction in scouting circles.”- Colin Cudmore, Silver Seven Sens

“Slukynsky is the complete package as a centre. He skates so well, and has an extremely high motor and compete level. He’s strong on his skates, and plays a highly physical game. To go along with that, he’s got a playmakers set of hands and brain. Slukynsky also owns a very powerful and accurate wrist shot, and he has a solid finishing ability around the net. He didn’t play against the greatest competition this year, but he’s going to Northern Michigan University, and I suspect he’ll be a Hobey Baker candidate by the time his college career is over.” – Alexander Taxman, Future Scope Hockey

Strengths

Powerful wrist shot

Playmaking abilities

Compete level

Great IQ

Under Construction

(Improvements to Make)

Continue development

Find consistency at a higher level

NHL Potential

He dominated the high school circuit, and if he continues to progress and develop well at the collegiate level, Slukynsky could be a second-line centre, as a best-case scenario. There’s no doubt that he could be an impactful top-nine player, while also seeing some power play time.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2.5/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7.5/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Slukynsky was a finalist for the 2020 Mr. Hockey Award, awarded to the most outstanding senior high school player in the state of Minnesota. He was also drafted 221st overall by the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League.

Interviews/ Links

NHL

Videos