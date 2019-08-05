Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada Routs Finland in Opener

Canada opened the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a convincing 6-0 victory over a young Finland squad on Monday morning in Breclav, Czech Republic.

Cole Perfetti and Seth Jarvis paced Canada with two goals each, Will Cuylle and Ridly Greig also scored, and Tristan Lennox posted a 17-save shutout.

Perfetti, Jarvis and Greig were among the biggest standouts for Canada and could have been the game’s three stars — Greig was named player of the game, though Lennox also deserved consideration for keeping Finland off the scoreboard.

Here are four storylines that stood out to this scout:

RELATED: 5 Storylines For Scouts at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Byfield Doesn’t Disappoint

It was a strong start for Quinton Byfield, the only projected top-five pick on display at this tournament since fellow Canadian Alexis Lafreniere, Sweden’s Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz, and Finland’s Anton Lundell aren’t at the Hlinka. Lafreniere and Lundell are too old as late-2001 birthdates, while Raymond and Holtz skipped this event to focus on last week’s WJC Summer Showcase.

Quinton Byfield of the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves was named the CHL’s rookie of the year for 2018-19. (Photo courtesy CHL Images)

All five are forwards, with Byfield and Lundell being the top two centres for the 2020 NHL draft. Lafreniere is the frontrunner to go first overall, but Byfield and Raymond are expected to challenge him — and Byfield is expected to be the best skater at this tournament.

He didn’t disappoint in Canada’s opener, showing plenty of jump from the initial puck-drop and making several high-end plays punctuated by a dominant shift in the final minute of the opening frame that resulted in his first point of the tournament — setting up Seth Jarvis in the slot with a behind-the-back pass from below the goal-line after attempting a between-the-legs shot in driving the net moments earlier. That late goal gave Canada a 3-0 lead at the first intermission.

Byfield sets up Jarvis who makes no mistake. VIDEO: https://t.co/GdwPZzFtSC pic.twitter.com/YVhmfrmjvh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 5, 2019

Raty Also Delivers

Aatu Raty, a late-2002 expected to be in the conversation for first overall in 2021, was clearly Finland’s best player in centering his country’s top line and controlling their power play too.

Raty’s best shift came midway through the first period when he carried the puck into the Canadian zone and maintained possession for nearly a minute before drawing a penalty on Greig to end that impressive sequence.

On the man advantage, Raty’s vision stood out as he distributed the puck to his teammates in prime scoring positions for a couple close chances. That power play — featuring four forwards on the top unit, with Roni Hirvonen, Roby Jarventie and Oliver Suni joining Raty, and quarterbacked by Kasper Puutio, the first overall pick in June’s CHL import draft who is committed to WHL Swift Current for his draft year — looked potent despite not scoring on two opportunities in the first period.

Raty , listed at 6-foot-1 on EliteProspects, also looked like he’s grown an inch or two since the under-18 worlds in April. He looked taller than most in this game, so that measurement might need updating. Raty will continue to grow into his frame over the next two seasons and could be looking more like Aleksander Barkov by the time he’s drafted in 2021. Barkov went second overall in 2013, behind only Nathan MacKinnon.

Shades of Caufield

The first name is the same and Perfetti sure looked like Cole Caufield with his power-play snipe to open the scoring for Canada, roofing a perfect shot over the shoulder of Finnish goaltender Joel Blomqvist.

Perfetti opens the scoring with a top shelf beauty. VIDEO: https://t.co/br5FgkT7PA pic.twitter.com/7ftoCPeGt8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 5, 2019

That goal was a glimpse into why many have Perfetti projected as a top-10 pick in their preseason rankings. And it wasn’t just the wicked finish since Perfetti started that play by preventing a clearing attempt along the boards, holding the zone before being the recipient of some nice puck movement from Hendrix Lapierre and Jamie Drysdale.

Perfetti netted his second goal off the rush early in the third period and would have had a hat trick if not for a phenomenal glove save by Blomqvist to rob him on a power play. Caufield might have buried that one, but Perfetti certainly flashed the form that made him the OHL’s rookie goal-scoring leader last season.

Underagers Shine

In addition to Raty, the youngest players for each country also had their shining moments in Brad Lambert for Finland and Lennox for Canada.

Lambert, a 15-year-old forward that isn’t draft eligible until 2022, generated plenty of offence and didn’t shy away from the physicality against older competition, absorbing a hard hit from Kaiden Guhle in the second period but still getting to the net for a chance on the same shift.

Lennox stoned Lambert late in the third period to preserve his shutout and was solid throughout, proving sharp when called upon and likely cementing himself as Canada’s starter ahead of Dylan Garand.

Lennox, a late-2002, is Canada’s only player that isn’t draft eligible for 2020 and should be one of the top goaltenders for 2021 behind Sweden’s Jesper Wallstedt, who will also be starring at this year’s Hlinka.

Lambert is expected to be part of a three-horse race for first overall in 2022, along with two Canadian forwards in Shane Wright, who was granted exceptional status to play in the OHL this coming season, and Matthew Savoie, who went first overall in this year’s WHL bantam draft despite getting denied exceptional status.

To this point, Brad Lambert has been considered the third guy of the big three #2022NHLDraft eligibles– at least in NA.



In reality, I'm not at all sure that he's 3/3. I, and a few other NA-based scouts, have been saying this for a months now.



The Finns already knew all this 😆 — Sam Stern (@SternScouting) August 5, 2019

Wright and Savoie weren’t considered for Canada’s roster at the Hlinka, so this showcase could give Lambert a leg up on them if he continues to show well. Lambert could also be teammates with Wright and Savoie in future tournaments — such as the World Juniors — since Lambert’s father, Ross, is Canadian but has been raising his family in Finland while working as a skills coach in the Liiga.

Remaining Schedule

Canada next faces Switzerland on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT), then wraps up the round robin against the host Czech Republic on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The semfinals are Friday (both 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT), with the medal games on Saturday (both 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT) to end this weeklong event.

Canada is the two-time defending champion and has won gold in 10 of the last 11 years and 22 of 28 times over the history of the Hlinka tournament.