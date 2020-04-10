Today in Hockey History: April 10

Defenseman Jay Wells started the comeback with a goal less than three minutes into the period. Doug Smith struck three minutes later to cut the deficit down to three. Charlie Simmer and Mark Hard scored just over a minute apart to bring the Kings to within a goal with four minutes to play.

Steve Bozek sent the game into overtime by scoring off a rebound with just five seconds remaining in regulation. Daryl Evans scored the biggest goal of his career, just 2:35 into overtime, when his slap shot flies over the shoulder of Grant Fuhr and gives the Kings the improbable victory and 2-1 series lead. They went on to win the best-of-five series with a 7-4 victory in the fifth and final game.

The Kings had another memorable playoff win on April 10, 1990. They set an NHL record when three players scored hat tricks in a 12-4 win over the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of the Smythe Division Semifinals. Dave Taylor, Tony Granato, and Tomas Sandstrom all scored three goals on three shots apiece.

On April 10, 1991, Wayne Gretzky became the NHL’s all-time leading playoff-goal scorer while wearing a Kings uniform.

Another date, another record for the Great One. (Photo By Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images)

He scored his 93rd career playoff goal against the Vancouver Canucks to break the previous record held by his former linemate, Jari Kurri. Gretzky’s 122 career postseason goals are one of his many records that may never be broken.

A Memorable Day in 1993

April 10, 1993, saw a handful of major milestones reached and they started in Pittsburgh. The Penguins defeated the New York Rangers 4-2 to extend their league-record 17-game winning streak. Current Oilers head coach, Dave Tippet, led the way with a goal and an assist for the Penguins.

As one record streak continued another was snapped on Long Island. The first-year Ottawa Senators snapped their 38-game road losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 5-3 at the Nassau Coliseum. It was their one and only road win in an inaugural season that saw the Senators win just 10 games and earn 24 points.

Hall of Fame Chris Chelios set a new Chicago Blackhawks’ team record for defensemen, with his 55th assist of the season, in a 4-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Chelios broke the single-season mark held by Doug Wilson. He finished the season with 58 assists, a mark he matched in the 1995-96 season and is still the team record.

Meanwhile, history was made in the minor leagues on this date too. The San Diego Gulls of the now-defunct IHL became the first team in pro hockey to win 61 games in a season. The Gulls (61-11-8) broke the mark of 60 set by the Montreal Canadiens in 1976-77.

Finally, also in the IHL, professional hockey’s first female goalie Manon Rheaume played her first complete pro game, an 8-6 Atlanta Knights’ loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones. She made 22 saves in the game.

Stanley Cup Playoff Moments

Mush Marsh made history on April 10, 1934, when he scored in double overtime to beat the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 and give the Blackhawks their first Stanley Cup win in franchise history. Goaltender Charlie Gardiner, who earned the shutout, played in his final NHL as he died of a brain hemorrhage the following June.

On April 10, 1949, Turk Broda of the Toronto Maple Leafs became the first goalie to record 50 career playoff victories. Sid Smith tied a playoff record with three power-play goals in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Broda is 16th all-time in postseason wins with 60.

Gordie Howe scored the only hat trick of his playoff career to lead Red Wings to a 5-1 win over the Canadiens, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The three goals gave Howe 19 playoff points, breaking the mark set in 1943-44 by Toe Blake.

The following year, the Canadiens get revenge by beating the Red Wings to start a record run of five straight Stanley Cup championships. Legends Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Bernie Geoffrion all score goals while Jacques Plante makes 25 saves. They would not lose a playoff series until Blackhawks beat them on their way to the 1961 Stanley Cup.

Richard and Beliveau celebrate one of their many Stanley Cup wins together. (THW Archives)

On April 10, 1966, Roger Crozier recorded the only shutout of his playoff career and Howe had a goal and three assists in the Red Wings’ 7-0 win at the Blackhawks. The second game of their Stanley Cup Semifinals series was the first nationally televised hockey game in U.S. history.

The Canucks win their first playoff series in franchise history when they beat the Flames on April 10, 1982. Vancouver, led by Roger Nielson behind the bench, went on to beat the Kings and Blackhawks before losing to Islanders in their first-ever trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

On April 10, 1988, John Tucker of the Buffalo Sabres became the first player in NHL history to get an overtime goal and a penalty shot goal in the same playoff year. He scored in overtime to give the Sabres a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins after converting on a penalty shot the previous night.

Jean-Sebastien Giguere made league history on April 10, 2003. He made 63 saves to lead the Anaheim Ducks over the defending Stanley Cup champion Red Wings, 2-1, in double overtime.

Giguère had a memorable playoff debut. (THW Archives)

He made the most saves by a goaltender making his postseason debut. The 20 saves he made in the first overtime were the most any goaltender had faced in an extra period since the league expanded in 1967.

Odds & Ends

On April 10, 1994, Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek became the first goalie in 20 years to post a goals-against average (GAA) of under 2.00, after finishing the season with a 1.95 GAA following a 3-2 Sabres’ loss to the Rangers.

Two years later, the Red Wings beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 for their 60th win of the season, tying the Canadiens all-time mark for the most in one season. They won their final two games of the regular season to set a new record of 62 victories. The 2018-19 Lightning now shares that record with these Red Wings.

On that same night, Philadelphia Flyers winger John LeClair scored twice to reach the 50-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career. He also added a pair of assists in a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. This was the first of three consecutive seasons of at least 50 goals for LeClair in Philadelphia.

LeClair had three straight 50-goal seasons for the Flyers. (Credit: Rick Stewart/ALLSPORT)

On April 10, 2001, the Atlanta Thrashers won the NHL Entry Draft Lottery and the right to select first overall in the upcoming 2001 NHL Draft. They used the pick two months later to pick Ilya Kovalchuk.

Jonathan Cheechoo became the first 50-goal scorer in San Jose Sharks history on April 10, 2006. His milestone goal game against the Phoenix Coyotes and he added his 51st goal of the season just 44 seconds later. He finished the 2005-06 season with 56 goals, which is still the franchise record and only 50-goal season in team history.

Happy Birthday to You

There have been 25 NHL players who were born on April 10 throughout the years. Some of the most notable birthday boys include Rob Brown (52), Enrico Ciccone (50), Sean Avery (40), Dion Phaneuf (35), Brandon Pirri (29), Oliver Bjorkstrand (25) and the late Ron Murphy who won a Stanley Cup with the 1961 Blackhawks.