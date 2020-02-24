The Florida Panthers have traded forward Vincent Trocheck to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forwards Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, defender Chase Priskie and another prospect, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Trocheck to CAR for Haula, Wallmark, Chase Priskie and Eetu Luostarinen — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 24, 2020

The 26-year-old Trocheck has scored 10 goals and 36 points in 55 games this season. From an offensive standpoint, he’s produced nearly identical totals to his output from last season, a season deemed to be a down one for the 26-year-old center.

While the point-totals may not jump off the page, Trocheck has still been a very good player for the Florida Panthers and a change of scenery may help him round back into form. He would score 25 goals and 53 points in the 2015-16 season, 23 goals and 54 points in 82 games in the 2017-18 season and then set career-highs in goals (31), assists (44) and points (75) in the 2017-18 season.

What’s also important to note is that Trocheck comes to the Hurricanes with term left on his deal. Set to carry a $4.75 million cap hit through the 2021-22 season, Trocheck comes on a team-friendly contract and should be a member of the Hurricanes core moving forward.

Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The cost to get Trocheck, however, wasn’t cheap.

Hurricanes Trading Multiple Young Assets for Trocheck

For the Panthers, moving on from a player in their prime like Trocheck meant that the return had to be suitable. This is why they got so many pieces in return, including forward Erik Haula who is just a few years removed from having a 29-goal, 55-point season.

Haula plays with speed and can be used in all situations throughout a game. Though his contract is expiring, he’s still a very effective player who could either establish himself in Florida or play for a contract elsewhere this July.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Erik Haula scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

At the time of the deal, Haula has scored 12 goals and 22 points in 41 games.

Wallmark is another player who comes with just one year left on their contract, though they’ll become a restricted free agent on July 1 rather than an unrestricted free agent. This will give the Panthers a chance to build a young core with the 24-year-old Wallmark already proving he can be an effective NHLer in just his second full season.

Lucas Wallmark, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 60 games this season, Wallmark has scored 11 goals and 23 points. He’s already recorded a career-high in goals and looks primed to crush his career-high in assists (18) and points (28) set one year ago.

In Priskie, the Panthers are acquiring a soon-to-be 24-year-old right-shot defender who has proven to have an affinity for offense both at Quinnipiac University and in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers.

Chase Priskie of the Quinnipiac Bobcats (Credit: Quinnipiac Athletics)

Scoring six goals and 31 points in 52 games in his first AHL season, Priskie could be a very solid building-block piece for the Panthers who may be ready to contribute in the NHL sooner than later.

Of all of the pieces in this deal, he may be the most intriguing one. Blocked by so many other talented and young defenders in Carolina, the Hurricanes were dealing from a position of strength here as they look to go all-in for a playoff run.

The final piece of this deal was Luostarinen, the 21-year-old second-round pick of the Hurricanes from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Related: 2020 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

Scoring eight goals and 25 points in the AHL this season and one assist in eight NHL games, Luostarinen is having a good rookie campaign as a 21-year-old.

Making the jump from the Finnish Elite League over the offseason, Luostarinen is already looking like he has the potential to be a regular player in the NHL one day.