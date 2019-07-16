RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenceman Haydn Fleury to a one-year contract worth $850,000.

The team announced the deal Tuesday. The 23-year-old skated in 20 regular-season games with the Hurricanes along with nine playoff games last season. He also saw significant action with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League.

Haydn Fleury, Carolina Hurricanes, Mar. 1, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Carolina took Fleury with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft. Team president and general manager Don Waddell says the team is encouraged by Fleury’s development and hopes he will become “a fixture in our lineup.”

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenceman has nine assists in 87 NHL regular-season games for his career.

