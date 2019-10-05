Interest In Devils Tickets Are Up, But Prices Are Not

With the top draft pick last year, the Devils selected Jack Hughes. As a result, there’s tremendous excitement about the team, which has translated into increased ticket sales. John Wall Street reported today that the team saw “90% of 2018-2019 season ticket holders renew for the 2019-2020 season.” Wall Street also reports that the club is among the top ten in the NHL in new season ticket sales and individual game sales are up +150% compared the last season. Despite all that enthusiasm, ticket prices on the secondary market have not increased from last year. The secondary market is also facing competition via tickets available directly from the team that are often cheaper than the secondary market.

Where To Find Cheapest New Jersey Devils Tickets

On the primary ticket market, the team has tickets are available directly for all home games via Ticketmaster, with several hundred unsold tickets available for sale in the upper level and lower level for most games. For fans looking to make more of a commitment, there are also 5 and 10 game mini plans are available directly from the team that not only come with a discount to single-game prices, but also with access to pre-sales for any Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The best mini-plan value from the team is the ‘weekend plan’ with options starting at $588, which is about 10% cheaper than single-game prices. In addition to regular tickets, the team also has some added-value tickets, including the Budpack and family pack options that come with $10 or $15 of beer or concession credit per ticket, but only if purchased directly from the team.

The TicketIQ Blog breaks down all the Devils ticket buying options for the 2019-20 season, from ‘sold out’ secondary market tickets to unsold face value tickets directly from the team. Based on the projected number of points (80) this season and the average price on the secondary market ($83), the Devils have the fifth best win-value of any team in the NHL.

On the secondary ticket market, the team has around 1,000 tickets available for every game, and prices can be above or below unsold face value option, which means it’s important to check out all options before buying. For many of the highest demand games, like the Rangers games, TicketIQ has Low Price Guarantees for all sold out seats for every game at Prudential Center. The guarantee means that if you find a secondary market ticket for less on a site like StubHub or Vivid Seats, they’ll give you 200% of the difference in ticket credit.

How Much Are 2019-20 NJ Devils Tickets At Prudential Center

Face value tickets start as low as $36 for the lowest-demand games and go as high as $91 for the highest demand games against the Rangers. Opening night on Oct. 4 has face value tickets starting from $78. The cheapest lower-level face value prices start at $67 and go as high as $143 for the highest demand games.

On the secondary ticket market, ticket prices start as low as $20 for weeknight games, while the most expensive games against the Rangers have the cheapest tickets starting at $100. Opening night against the Jets has tickets starting at $85 for the cheapest tickets, while the most expensive tickets for that game is in row GL1 on the glass in section 9 and listed for $411. For that game, lower level tickets between the blue lines start around $170 and Club Seats, located in sections 8 and 19 at center ice, start at $250 for the opening night.

For Lower demand games, the cheapest Club Seats are listed for $150. For those cheaper games, lower level seats start around $50 between the blue lines and $30 for corner seats or behind the goals. Overall, 3 regular season games have the cheapest tickets between $75 and $100–two against the Rangers and the other on opening night. 24 games have the cheapest tickets under $30.

Learn more about 2019-20 NHL Tickets by reading our NHL Season Preview.