Playoff hockey always brings out some of the best moments of the season. Before the start of the 2020 playoffs, the New York Islanders have been to the postseason 25 times and have had some memorable games go into overtime. Throughout, they have some remarkable goals from some of the best players in the sport and some unlikely heroes. Take a look back at all 34 overtime goals New York has scored in franchise history.

J.P. Parise: Preliminary Round Game 3, 1975

The Islanders had their first-ever playoff overtime goal come in the decisive Game 3 of the 1975 preliminary round against the New York Rangers. With the two teams even in the series, the two New York franchises headed into the extra session with the game tied at three. The game-winning goal came from two players that were acquired within days of each other in Jude Drouin and J.P. Parise. On the first shift, Drouin gathered the puck in the corner and centered Parise, who had a wide-open net and scored past goaltender Ed Giacomin for what at the time was the fastest goal ever scored in overtime in the postseason.

Jean-Paul ‘J.P.’ Parise, New York Islanders, Apr. 1975 (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

It was Parise’s second goal of the series, as he would score eight goals and register 16 points the rest of the playoffs. After beating the Rangers, it set them up with a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Quarterfinals where they would come from three games to none down and upset the Penguins.

Jude Drouin: Semifinal Game 4, 1975

After setting up the game-winning goal earlier in the 1975 playoffs to Parise, the roles reversed in Game 4 of the Semifinals. With New York again down 3-0 in the series, they avoided elimination in overtime as the Islanders connected on a tic-tac goal from Ed Westfall to Parise and then Drouin on a breakaway to give New York their first win in the series.

It was Drouin’s fourth goal of the playoffs, as he would score two more times in the series. His second one came in Game 5 in a 5-1 Islanders win. Then with New York looking to erase a 3-0 series deficit again, he scored the lone goal in Game 7 as the Islanders fell 4-1.

Billy Harris: Semifinal Game 3, 1977

Once again in 1977, the Islanders made a run to the Semifinals after sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres in the first two rounds. The Montreal Canadiens had a 3-1 series lead and were looking for one final win to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final. Billy Harris, though made Montreal have to play one more game as he scored at 3:58 of overtime.

After the Islanders controlled a faceoff in the offensive zone, Dave Lewis threw a shot on net from the blue line. After the shot initially hit the post, Harris was there to clean up the rebound and give New York a 4-3 with his seventh goal of the playoffs. Ultimately, the Canadiens took Game 6 on Long Island, as the Islanders took 59:51 to score their only goal in a 2-1 loss.

Mike Bossy: Quarterfinal Game 2, 1978

In Mike Bossy’s ten year NHL career, he scored 573 goals and added 85 more in the postseason. His first of two career overtime playoff goals came in Game 2 of the 1978 Quarterfinals. The Islanders finished the season with 111 points and won the Patrick Division. After a 4-1 win Game 1, New York took a commanding 2-0 series lead with Bossy’s pesky overtime goal.

Canadian hockey player Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders on the ice, February 1982. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

Denis Potvin picked up the puck at the point and hauled a shot on the net. Goaltender Mike Palmateer made the first save, and on about Bossy’s fourth rebound attempt, he was finally able to get it the through to give the Islanders a 3-2 win 2:50 in overtime.

Bobby Nystrom: Quarterfinal Game 5, 1978

Just two games later, after Toronto evened the series at two, the teams met again in the extra session after Ian Turnbull and Potvin each scored regulation goals. Bobby Nystrom then scored a pretty goal as he deked around Brian Glennie, forcing him to fall to the ice and then ripped a shot past Palmateer for the game-winning goal.

Unfortunately, the Islanders went on and lost Game 6 and then had their first-ever series-clinching goal against them in Game 7 by Future Hall-of-Famer Lanny McDonald.

Mike Bossy: Quarterfinal Game 2, 1979

In the same scenario as the year prior in 1978, Bossy scored his final career overtime goal in Game 2 of the Quarterfinals. This goal came against the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:50 of overtime for Bossy’s second goal of the series in a 1-0 victory.

Clark Gillies, Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders, March 1979 (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Bryan Trottier won the puck behind the net, as he often did, and set up Bossy in front for the overtime goal to give the Islanders a 2-0 series lead. New York went on to win the series and have another postseason matchup with the Rangers in the Semifinals.

Denis Potvin: Semifinal Game 2, 1979

After the Islanders fell behind 1-0 in the Semifinals against the Rangers, Potvin, who became despised by Ranger fans for his hit on Ulf Nillson during the regular season, scored on a rush after a great defensive play from Mike Kaszycki on Phil Esposito. Potvin went low with his slap shot and beat goaltender John Davidson in overtime as the Islanders won 4-3.

Bobby Nystrom: Semifinal Game 4, 1979

In Game 4, the Islanders had their second win in the series also need extra time. John Maloney came in for the Rangers on a rush looking to end the game and missed wide of the net. After a crazy bounce, Nystrom found himself in a foot face with Davidson for the puck in the defensive zone. After the goaltender overplayed the puck on a neat play from the Nystrom, he scored an easy goal into an open net.

Bob Nystrom 1973 (By New York Islanders (eBay front back) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons)

The Islanders ended up losing the series in six games but turned out to be their last playoff series loss they would have until 1984, as they started their dynasty the following season.

Ken Morrow: Preliminary Round Game 3, 1980

To begin the Islanders run in 1980, Ken Morrow gave the Islanders an overtime goal in Game 3 of the 1980 Preliminary Round against the Los Angeles Kings. The two teams combined for 18 goals in the first two games of the series and were deadlocked at three heading into overtime.

Once again, it took the Islanders less than seven minutes to win, as Morrow let go a rocket from the blue line that beat Mario Lessard. New York then went on to take the series in four games following a 20-save shutout from Billy Smith in a 6-0 victory in Game 4.

Clark Gillies: Quarterfinal Game 1, 1980

The Islanders followed up with a series against the Boston Bruins in the Quarterfinals. New York traveled to Boston for Game 1 in a tight defensive game. The Bruins took a 1-0 lead 51 seconds into the third period on Peter Mcnabb’s fourth goal of the playoffs, but the Islanders responded less than three minutes later from Gary Howatt to tie the game at one.

MONTREAL, CANADA – CIRCA 1983: Clark Gillies #9 of the New York Islanders sets up a screen in front of the net.. (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

The contest went into overtime, and it only took 1:02 seconds for Butch Goring to set up Gillies for the game-winning goal to give the Islanders a 1-0 series lead.

Bob Bourne: Quarterfinal Game 2, 1980

The very next game would also require extra time as the two teams combined for eight goals in regulation. The matchup also featured a bench-clearing brawl at the end of the first period. It led to ejections to Mike Milbury, Duane Sutter, Stan Jonathan, Bob Lorimer, Al Secord, Gord Lane, Wayne Cashman, and Garry Howatt.

However, Bob Bourne scored 1:24 into overtime after an errant pass from the Bruins in the defensive zone for his fourth goal of the playoffs. The Islanders split the next two games at home before defeating Boston 4-2 for the third straight win on the road to advance to the Semifinals.

Bobby Nystrom: Semifinal Game 2, 1980

With the Islanders trying to finally get over the hump and make their first Stanley Cup, Nystrom once again gave the Islanders a winner. It came in Game 2 after New York won 4-1 in the opening contest. Goring and Andre Savard scored the regulation goals, and for the first time in franchise history, the Islanders won a game that went into a second overtime.

Bobby Nystrom, New York Islanders circa 1980 (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Nystrom gathered the puck in the corner and sent a cross-ice feed to Lorimer at the point. Nystrom then deposited the rebound into the back of the net. New York went on to their first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history with a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Denis Potvin: Stanley Cup Final Game 1, 1980

It was only fitting that Game 1 of the 1980 Stanley Cup Final would go into overtime. The Islanders and Flyers battled it out for 60 minutes with Stefan Persson scoring a late third-period goal to tie the game. While there was only a second remaining on Jimmy Watson’s holding penalty in overtime, the Islanders established puck control in the offensive zone. John Tonelli sent Potvin a pass from behind the net to give the Islanders an early lead in the series.

Bobby Nystrom: Stanley Cup Final Game 6, 1980

The most iconic goal in Islanders’ history came in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. New York had a 3-2 series lead heading into a game at the Coliseum. The Islanders led going into the third period as New York scored a pair of power-play goals from Potvin and Bossy and then even-strength goals ones from Sutter and Nystrom. The Flyers, though, kept their season alive and forced overtime with two quick third-period goals.

Early in the extra frame, the Islanders came in on a rush after Lorne Henning set up a play to Tonelli with Nystrom on a two-one one. Tonelli played made a great pass, and the Islanders won their first Stanley Cup in team history. It was the 12th time in NHL history that a team won a Stanley Cup in overtime and has happened five times since 1980.

Ken Morrow: Quarterfinal Game 4, 1981

The Islanders started their quest for a second straight Stanley Cup with a routine sweep of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the preliminary rounds outscoring their opponents 20-4 in the three games. They then got their first taste of Wayne Gretzky in the playoffs with their Quarterfinal matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. Despite Edmonton finishing the regular season with a 29-35-16 record, they took Game 3 after the Islanders offense continued to erupt with 14 goals in the first two games.

In the final game north of the border, before the series shifted back to Long Island, the Islanders went into overtime with the Oilers tied at 4. After a scramble of the puck in front of goaltender Roland Melanson, Ken Morrow fired a long-range shot to give the Islanders a 3-1 series lead before New York won the series in six games. That was the lone overtime game of the playoffs as the Islanders went on to sweep the Rangers and then win their second straight Stanley Cup in five games over the Minnesota North Stars.

John Tonelli: Division Semifinal Game 5, 1982

The Islanders’ offense was once again off to a red-hot start in the 1982 Preliminary Round against the Penguins. They earned an 8-1 and 7-2 victory at home to start the playoffs but then dropped the next two games in Pittsburgh. The Islanders then trailed the decisive Game 5 by a score of 3-1 heading into the third period but scored two goals in the final seven minutes to force overtime. Mike Mcewen scored the first goal before Tonelli tied it up at 17:39 of period three.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 18: John Tonelli #27 of the New York Islanders (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

It would then again be Tonelli scoring his second goal of the game assisted by Nystrom. The Islanders advanced to once again face the Rangers.

Bryan Trottier: Division Final Game 3, 1982

After a historic regular season where Bryan Trottier scored 50 goals and 134 points, it was his turn to shine against the Rangers. With the series even at one heading to Madison Square Garden, the two teams went into overtime after Bourne tied the game in the third period.

Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

This time with Eddie Mio in net, Morrow floated a shot on net that was saved. Trottier then found the puck at the side of the net and scored to give the Islanders a 4-3 win. The Islanders went on to win the series in six games and then meet the Quebec Nordiques in the Conference Final.

Wayne Merrick: Conference Final Game 3, 1982

New York was not tested much in the 1982 Conference Final, but they needed extra time in Game 3 to advance their third straight Stanley Cup. Even at four after Bossy scored a pair of goals in regulation, Wayne Merrick, who had a terrific postseason, scored the game-winner. It started with Potvin putting a shot on net and then Nystrom stirring the puck free from goaltender Dan Bouchard, and Merrick had an easy goal to win.

Mike Bossy: Stanley Cup Final Game 1, 1982

The Islanders had one of the only tight games in the 1982 Stanley Cup in Game 1 against the Vancouver Canucks. After five goals were scored in the first period and three more in the second, it was all even heading into the third period. Both teams then scored goals less than two minutes apart, as Bossy added his second time of the game.

Canadian hockey player Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders on the ice, February 1982. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

The Hall of Famer then would complete the hat trick with two seconds left in overtime. Harold Snepsts inexcusably turner the puck over in the final seconds as his clear came right to Bossy, who beat Richard Brodeur above the glove into the top right corner to move the Islanders within three games of their third straight Stanley Cup. New York would complete the sweep as they won their last nine playoff games to win another championship.

Ken Morrow: Division Semifinals Game 5, 1984

After the Islanders won their fourth straight Stanley Cup in 1983, they were once again back at it the following year in the postseason in a win or go home game in the Divisional Semifinals against the Rangers. With the score tied at two, it was the 1980 Olympic gold medalist who beat the Rangers again.

This Day in #Isles History (April 10, 1984): Ken Morrow’s goal at 8:56 of overtime gives the Islanders a 3-2 win in the fifth and deciding game of the Patrick Division semifinals against the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/2vZ6pEfYbj — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 10, 2020

The play started with Brent Sutter winning the puck along the boards and shooting one on net. After Glenn Hanlon made the stop, Morrow scored at the time the team’s fourth series-clinching goal in overtime in franchise history to set up a Division Final matchup with the Capitals in 1984.

Anders Kallur: Division Finals Game 2, 1984

Perhaps one of the most underrated players from the Islanders’ dynasty was Anders Kallur. Only in the lineup due to an injury to Bourne, he scored the overtime goal to even the best of seven at one game apiece. Bossy started the play by dumping the puck into Wahington’s zone, and Kallur used his speed to get around the defense to pick up the puck and score for the game decider. New York went on to win that series in five games and then defeat the Canadiens for the 19th straight playoff series. However, after more injuries now with Persson and Nystrom, the Islanders fell in the 1984 Stanley Cup Final to the Oilers.

Pat LaFontaine: Division Semifinals Game 7, 1987

For a team that generally scored quickly in overtime, the Islanders had a marathon against the Washington Capitals. The game started on Saturday, April 18, but did not finish until the next morning on Easter Sunday. It was also Game 7, and it ended with Pat LaFontaine keeping the puck in at the point and scoring on Bob Mason in the longest Game 7 in Stanley Cup history.

New York went on to Division Final and, once again, were pushed to a seventh game. However, the Islanders ran out of gas falling 5-1 to have their season come to an end.

Pat LaFontaine: Division Semifinals Game 1, 1988

A season later, New York had their first playoff meeting with the surging New Jersey Devils, and it was the same player as the year before scoring the overtime winner. LaFontaine gave the Islanders a 1-0 series lead with his second goal of the game. The Missouri native received a cross-ice pass from Derek King and hurled a backhand on net to beat goaltender Sean Burke.

Brent Sutter: Division Semifinals Game 4, 1988

The Islanders went on to drop the next two games and fall behind the Devils 2-1 in the series. In Game 4, they would get it even in a wild game. New York looked to have scored the game-winner with their four unanswered goals with the last coming from LaFontaine with under two minutes remaining, but John McLain scored his second goal of the game to tie it late in the third period.

The contest would shift to overtime as the Islanders were given their first chance on the power play. After not scoring, they took three more minor penalties, though, had Brent Sutter score his second goal of the game on the penalty kill to even the series up at two. It was the first time the Islanders had ever won a game short-handed in overtime in their playoff history.

Brent Sutter: Division Semifinals Game 3, 1990

For only the third time in team history and the first time since their second season in the NHL, the Islanders missed the playoffs in 1989. They would qualify the next year and face the Rangers in the Division Semifinals.

Among heroes of the #Isles Dynasty Years, one of the least publicized, despite being especially effective, was late-comer Brent Sutter. @StanFischler recounts his memories of the former captain: https://t.co/kOjPo7A85G — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 23, 2020

With their core nucleus starting to change, the Islanders only took one game in the series against the Rangers. It came in double overtime as Brent Sutter scored 59 seconds into overtime with a tap in goal on a terrific pass from Jeff Finley.

Brian Mullen Division Semifinals Game 2, 1993

New York started a memorable 1993 playoff run with a matchup with the Washington Capitals. The Islanders dropped the series-opening game but had some overtime magic in each of the next three games. It started with a crazy end to the third period when Dale Hunter tied the game with three seconds remaining in regulation.

The two teams then went scoreless in the first extra frame, and it was Brian Mullen, in his first and only season with New York scoring the game-winner after breaking free of the Capitals defense. It was his first playoff goal with the Islanders, and he ended up scoring three in the postseason.

Ray Ferraro: Division Semifinals Game 3, 1993

The Islanders won their second straight game in overtime over the Capitals in Game 3 when Ray Ferraro scored in overtime. Washington appeared to have had the game won in regulation, but it was New York’s turn to score in the final minute of regulation this time. Pierre Turgeon tied the game up at three with a goal 19:17 of the third period.

Ferraro’s goal came less than five minutes into overtime. Benoit Hogue played a puck from the side of the net, and Ferraro one-timed it home to push the Islanders ahead in the series 2-1.

Ray Ferraro: Division Semifinals Game 4, 1993

For a third straight game, the Islanders picked up an overtime win with Ferraro scoring the goal a little over 48 hours later. It was the second time these teams needed a second extra frame and this time Claude Loiselle assisted one the goal as Ferraro split the two Capitals defenders and beat goaltender Rick Tabaracci.

When #Isles and Caps played in 1993 playoffs, Islanders won all 3 OT gms. Ray Ferraro 2 goals, both at Coliseum. Brian Mullen goal at Wash. — Eric Mirlis (@themirl) April 19, 2015

New York then dropped Game 5 of the series but earned a 5-3 win in Game 6 to advance and set up a series with the reigning two-time Stanley Cup Champions in the Penguins.

David Volek: Division Final Game 7, 1993

Despite coming in as heavy underdogs against the Penguins, the Islanders pushed Pittsburgh to seven games after a 7-5 win in game 6. They were coming in as the lower seed as New York headed on the road for the final game and had a 3-2 lead late. However, as they did so often, they allowed a goal in the last minute, sending this one to overtime.

In one of the most exciting goals in team history, Ferraro came in on a two-on-one and set up David Volek for the series-clinching goal. Volek’s second tally of the game pushed New York to a Conference Final against the Canadiens. The Islanders lost a pair of games in overtime and lost the series in five games.

John Tavares: First Round Game 3, 2015

The Islanders went 22 years without winning a playoff game in overtime though that would change with John Tavares’ first one against the Capitals. After the two teams split the opening pair of games in Washington, the Islanders pulled out a 2-1 win 15 seconds into the extra session in the final year of the Coliseum.

John Tavares (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After New York gained possession in the offensive zone, Nicky Leddy sent a shot on net redirected by Nikolai Kulemin. Goaltender Braden Holtby made a terrific save, but nobody picked up Tavares on the side of the net who sneaked home the game-winner. While the Islanders went on to force a Game 7 after an exciting 3-1 win in Game 6, New York’s offense went quiet as Evengy Kuznetsov scored the decisive goal to propel the Capitals to the next round.

Thomas Hickey: First Round Game 3, 2016

In what was one of the most evenly played series throughout the first round of the 2016 playoffs, the Islanders had a memorable run of overtime goals against the Florida Panthers. It began in Game 3, where New York erased a pair of two-goal deficits to force overtime.

Thomas Hickey (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The overtime winner came from a defender who made a habit of scoring overtime goals in Thomas Hickey. He scored off a beautiful centering feed from Kulemin to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead in the series. In his career, Hickey has registered 23 career goals with six of them coming in the extra time, including one earlier in the 2016 season that clinched the Islander a spot into the playoffs against the Capitals.

Alan Quine: First Round Game 5, 2016

The series with Florida shifted back to Sunrise after the Panthers took Game 4 in Brooklyn. The two teams played 60 minutes and were tied at a one. The first overtime would not solve anything other than Thomas Greiss making a save on a penalty shot on Aleksander Barkov that allowed Alan Quine to score an overtime goal on the power play in the second overtime. It was Quine’s first career playoff goal and came into the post-season, having only played two regular-season games that year.

John Tavares: First Round Game 6, 2016

Despite it only leading to a one playoff series victory, Tavares scored one of the biggest goals in franchise history in Game 6 against the Panthers. The Islanders, who had not won a playoff series in 23 years, had a chance to clinch at home. The Panthers led most of the game until New York’s pulled their goaltender, and Tavares scored the game-tying goal with under a minute left in the contest.

"The 23 year wait IS over!"



Chaos as John Tavares helped the @NYIslanders advance to the 2nd Round in Game 6 vs. the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/PEDqUNaeqv — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 28, 2020

The two teams once again decided nothing in the first overtime before Tavares ended the series. He came into the Panthers zone and took a shot that goaltender Roberto Luongo kicked away with his pad. However, Tavares got his own rebound and wrapped in the winner to advance the Islanders into the second round with a meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York won Game 1 but dropped two games in overtime later that series and fell in five games.

Josh Bailey: First Round Game 1, 2019

The Islanders kicked off the 2019 playoffs with a matchup against the Penguins. New York was hosting their first playoffs series since 1988. The Penguins tied the game late, and the two teams went into overtime. Mat Barzal came in on a rush and hit the post, and Josh Bailey put home the rebound to give New York a 1-0 series lead. They would go on to sweep Pittsburgh, but then got swept the next round against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Islanders will hope for more magic when they appear in their 26th postseason in franchise history when they take on the Panthers in the play-in-round starting Saturday at 4 p.m. New York has won the season series against them 3-0 and had some memorable wins in 2016 and are hoping to add many more special goals in overtime.