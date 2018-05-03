Jachym Kondelik – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jachym Kondelik

2017-18 Team: Muskegon Lumberjacks (#25)

Date of Birth: December 21, 1999

Place of Birth: Hanover, GER

Ht: 6’7” Wt: 218 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

The NHL Draft usually presents us with similar situations every season. There’s the player who has the skill but drops for risky reasons. There’s the offensive defenseman who no one knows where they’ll go on draft night. Then there’s the center who has size and strength NHL teams crave.

Logan Brown was that player in 2016. Michael Rasmussen played the role in 2017. Each player went in the first round. This season, we have a center who is taller than both of these players available. Meet Jachym Kondelik.

Kondelik came to North America from the Czech Republic and joined the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. After a debut season of 7-8-15 in 43 games, he improved his output as he got comfortable with the North American ice. In 44 games, he posted 16-18-34.

As mentioned above, Kondelik is a big man. He stands 6-foot-7 and almost 220 pounds. With his improved skating, he is a force when on the ice. He uses his long reach to his advantage. He imposes his will with his physical game. He can score, make plays and play special teams. Basically, he’s got an element of everything in his game.

Where questions come in with Kondelik is how his game translates at the next level. With the game transitioning to a faster game, can he keep up the pace? And while he can do a little of everything, including playing top line minutes, there isn’t one defined skill that is high end. Can he use the summer to take parts of his game to a new level, especially his offensive output? He enjoyed a nice boost in his second season in Muskegon, but watching him on tape, he has room for growth. He could become a goalie’s worst nightmare in front of the crease especially if he can become more of a finisher.

Jachym Kondelik – NHL Draft Projection

Kondelik is a mid-late third round pick for me. While he does lots of things well, there isn’t anything he does that is elite. Still, he provides excellent value for a team who needs a depth center who can add some offense and play well in his own zone. The industry has him as a mid-round pick.

Quotables

“Two-way power forward who often plays on Muskegon’s top line and can even play the point on the power play. More smooth than quick in open ice, Kondelik has a soft touch and good vision to help beat back a pressure in the neutral zone. He uses his size, strength and reach to his advantage during board battles, and cleanly connects with cutters through traffic. Kondelik may be a jack-of-all-trades at the USHL and international level, but he likely tops out as a solid depth forward who can be used in critical late-game scenarios.” –Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

“Kondelik has shown incredible growth offensively this season. He uses his body well along the boards and is one of the best in terms of puck protection. Jachym got off to a slow start this season still getting accustomed to US ice, but has dramatically increased his speed and has a commanding on-ice presence. Earning a spot on the top line, Kondelik’s on and off-ice work ethic is evident.” –Rachel Anderson/accesshockeymi.com

Strengths

NHL Size and Strength

Defensive play

Underrated speed for his size

Good hands

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Good but not elite skills

Overall offensive output

NHL Potential

Kondelik’s upside is that of a second line center if he improves his overall game. His size and strength will be tantalizing for many teams. His floor is that of a depth forward with some penalty killing time. I see him as a bottom-six center with some upside.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Kondelik won a gold medal at the Ivan Hlinka tournament in 2016-17. He was also named a top-three player for the Czech Republic on the U-18 team.

