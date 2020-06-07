Jack Quinn – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jack Quinn

2019-20 Team: Ottawa 67’s

Date of Birth: Sept. 19, 2001

Place of Birth: Cobden, Ontario

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 179 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: Right wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Coming in as a near consensus top-20 pick for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, Ottawa 67’s right winger Jack Quinn is the definition of a late riser. In fact, the 6-foot sniper wasn’t even included in Larry Fisher’s Top 124 Preseason Rankings released last August, and by November was still projected as just a third-rounder. It’s hard to believe that with 52 goals and 89 points through 62 games in the Ontario Hockey League this season that Quinn could have flown under the radar for so long, but that’s part of what makes his story so special.

Jack Quinn of the Ottawa 67’s has been one of the most notable breakout prospects this season. (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

The role of the underdog is nothing new for Quinn, who couldn’t quite crack AAA hockey growing up. He primarily played AA hockey for the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces, until his 15-year-old season and OHL draft year, where he finally made the AAA Kanata Lasers. From there, Quinn worked his way up the team’s line up, finishing the season with 52 points in 45 games. It was enough to get the attention of the local OHL team, the 67’s, who drafted Quinn at 39th overall. But instead of joining the club immediately, his dreams suffered another setback as he was sent down to the Jr. A Kanata Lasers, where he had to prove himself once again. He played the entire season with the Lasers, racking up 46 points in 49 games while earning CCHL Rookie of the Year honors.

Related: THW’s 2020 Draft guide

The following year Quinn made his full-time debut with the 67’s, tallying 32 points in 61 games as a depth forward. Fast-forward to the 2019-20 season, and his 52 goals were good enough for second in the league, behind only Toronto Maple Leafs’ draft pick Nicholas Robertson. So, what’s been the key for Quinn and his seemingly astronomical progression?

Related: Nick Robertson Will Be Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Favourite

“I never worked out or anything,” he told Scott Wheeler of the Athletic. “I never trained until my 15 or 16-year-old year.” (from: “Wheeler: Midseason ranking for the 2020 NHL Draft’s top 62 prospects” – The Athletic – Feb. 19, 2020)

An intensive training regimen has allowed Quinn to bring his game to new heights. (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Quinn always had the talent, but it was his slight build and lack of power that held him back. Once he began working with trainer Tony Greco, who also trains Philadelphia Flyers Captain Claude Giroux, Quinn was able to bring up his fitness to match his on-ice ability. It sounds cliché, but it’s that tireless work ethic on and off the ice that has allowed the young prospect to shoot up the draft rankings so quickly.

With nearly a goal per game this season, it goes without saying that Quinn can really shoot the puck. In a recent OHL coaches poll, he finished third in Eastern Conference voting for both “most dangerous in goal area” and “best shot,” beat out by the aforementioned Robertson plus Hamilton Bulldogs sharpshooter Arthur Kaliyev.

Have a game @jackquinn_19 🎩🎩🎩



Big day for Jack Quinn as he picks up another hat trick in 2020 🔥#NoQuit pic.twitter.com/ds7BCmpAQV — xy-Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) January 18, 2020

Quinn is much more than just a shooter, though. He also possesses an excellent set of hands, high IQ on both sides of the puck, and has turned his once lackluster skating into a strength. He’s a threat every time he has the puck, isn’t afraid of getting to the dirty areas around the net, and is a better playmaker than his stats might suggest.

The one drawback against Quinn, if you can even call it that, is his late birthday. Born on Sept. 19, he was just four days from qualifying for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Put another way, he is basically the oldest first-year eligible player at this upcoming draft. A [cynical] scout could argue that the extra few months of development have given the 67’s star an unfair advantage over his peers, although I wouldn’t personally hold that against Quinn. Considering his talent and drive to improve from year to year, there should be little doubt about his ability to translate his game at higher levels moving forward.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Anton Lundell

Marco Rossi

Tim Stutzle

Jack Quinn – NHL Draft Projection

Quinn’s draft stock is at an all-time high, and it may have surged even higher had the OHL been able to finish their season and playoffs. Consensus rankings place the Cobden, Ont. native at around 20th overall, though ISS and HockeyProspect.com are especially high on him, ranking him at 10th and 11th, respectively. Don’t be surprised to see a team take a chance on him in the 10-15 range, especially if they’re looking to bolster their offence.

Quotables

“A late 2001-born, Quinn has improved significantly this year thanks to gains in his skating and strength on the puck. While his ticket to the league may be his shot and scoring ability, Quinn is an underrated two-way player who competes hard.” – Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey

“Quinn can certainly shoot it at a high level, but he’s also a player with a lot of skill and IQ. He can beat defenders with his hands, find teammates very well and score from a distance giving his game a lot of dimensions. The main reason for his sudden rise in prospect stock has been the continued improvement in his skating to being arguably above-average when it used to be a weakness for him. Quinn is solid off the puck, plays the penalty kill for Ottawa and is a player who coaches and scouts universally praise for all the dimensions in his game.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (from: “Pronman: Ranking the 2020 NHL Draft top prospects at midseason” – The Athletic – Jan. 29, 2020)

“Scouts have taken notice after a solid summer of training, his versatility at playing all three forward positions and instincts to execute plays.” – Mike G. Morreale, NHL.com

Strengths

Shooting

Offensive awareness/positioning

Stickhandling

Competitiveness

Improvements

Skating agility

Playmaking

NHL Potential

Quinn is already an elite scorer but will likely need to round out his game as a playmaker to reach his potential. He’ll also need to continue to improve his skating and physical strength, although he’s already proven that he can do so with leaps and bounds in those areas over the last two seasons. He likely projects as a top-six scorer in the NHL, with definite 30-plus goal potential.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8.5/10, Defence – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Although his Team Red lost 5-3, Quinn scored a goal and was named the MVP of the CHL Top Prospects Game this past January.

He was named CCHL Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 after scoring 46 points in 49 games for the Jr. A Kanata Lasers.

Interviews/Links

Rising Star Forward Jack Quinn Excels for Hometown 67’s

Jack Quinn Dobber Prospects profile

Video