Jakob Pelletier – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jakob Pelletier



2018-19 Team: Moncton Wildcats (#11)

Date of Birth: March 7, 2001

Place of Birth: Quebec, QC

Ht: 5’9” Wt: 161 lbs.

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Jakob Pelletier was drafted third overall in the 2017 QMJHL Draft by the Moncton Wildcats. In his rookie season in the ‘Q’, he performed at a point per game pace, scoring 23 goals and adding 38 assists for 61 points in 60 games.

He followed that up with an impressive 2018-19 season, scoring 39 goals and 50 assists for 89 points, second in Wildcat scoring and 7th overall in the QMJHL. He finished the regular season with 1.369 points/game, 0.60 goals/game, and a plus-27 plus/minus rating, earning him a nomination for the Top Professional Prospect Award in the QMJHL for the 2019 NHL Draft.

Moncton Wildcats’ Jakob Pelletier (Courtesy of Daniel St Pierre)

Pelletier was a valuable player with the Wildcats this season. He played on the team’s first power-play unit and was a second unit forward on the penalty-killing unit. He is a relentless forechecker and is always committed to the backcheck. The leadership he demonstrated during training camp this season earned him an assistant captain role. Many scouts are reminded of a young Steve Yzerman when they see Pelletier’s two-way game and leadership on the ice.

According to former NHL coach and general manager Pierre Page, “Pelletier is a fast, skilled forward that can score on a consistent basis. His size could be a factor and he is a better center than a winger. The fact that he played right wing for most of the second half of the season could affect his draft ranking.”

Jakob Pelletier – NHL Draft Projection

With improvements in his overall strength and physical growth, Jakob Pelletier could project to be a top-six forward at the NHL level. He is versatile with the ability to play all forward positions. During the last half of the 2018-19 season, he played on the right wing as a left shot with no effect on his personal performance.

Pelletier’s skating ability and keen hockey sense makes him a legitimate first-round prospect. He is projected to be selected between 20th and 31st by the NHL Draft ranking sources.

Quotables

“A mid-size winger with very good vision. He is willing to drive to the net and go to the hard areas. Plays a good 200-foot game. Pelletier has a keen sense of where he should be on the ice without the puck. A good skater with a good nose around the net. He will become a pro if he can improve his overall physical strength. He reminds me of Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders.” – Senior QMJHL NHL Scout

“Pelletier lost some spotlight after breaking his wrist at the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament in the summer, but he’s been burning in the ‘Q’ with 16 points in his first 11 games. The compact 2019 draft prospect has great speed and skills, but he’s also a character kid. NHL arrival: 2021-22” (from ‘Prospect need to know: Perunovich hasn’t missed a beat’, – The Hockey News – 10/23/18).

“A creative play-making forward … good speed … natural play-maker … likes to carry the puck … very good vision … shifty with the puck” – Hockey Canada

“Scouts always ask themselves: does this player drive the play? With Pelletier, the answer is always a resounding yes. His hockey IQ is way too high to ignore. He makes those around him better and competes like a champ.” – Sam Cosentino/Sportsnet



Strengths

Committment to a Two-Way Game

Hockey Sense and Vision

Skating Ability

Offensive Skills

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Increased Size and Strength

More Selfish With the Puck

NHL Potential

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5 | Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8.5/10 | Defence – 9/10

Awards/Achievements

During the 2016-17 season, Pelletier was a QMAAA Champion with the Seminaire St-Francois Blizzard, was a Telus Cup silver medalist, was voted the QMAAA’s Most Sportsmanlike Player, and was selected for the league’s First All-Star Team.

In 2017-18, he was voted to the QMJHL’s All-Rookie Team. This season, he was a member of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup U18 Championship Team and he was nominated for the Top Professional Prospect award at the 2019 QMJHL Golden Puck Awards night held April 3.

