Today in Hockey History: July 11

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded away one of the greatest players in their franchise history on this date. Plus, a pair of Hockey Hall of Famers were born who won three Stanley Cups between them.

Penguins Trade Jagr

Changing addresses were nothing new to Jaromir Jagr, who played for nine different teams during his 24-season NHL career. However, the first 11 seasons were all spent with the Penguins, where he played 806 games scoring 439 goals and 1079 points. He won the Stanley Cup in each of his first two seasons (1991 & 1992) and the Hart Trophy (league MVP) in 1999. He also took home the Art Ross Trophy, for leading the league in scoring, in 1995 and in each of the last four seasons with the Penguins between 1998-2001.

Jagr won five scoring titles for the Penguins. (Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images)

On July 11, 2001, his time in Pittsburgh ended when the Penguins traded him to the rival Washington Capitals. He was sent to the nation’s capital, along with Frantisek Kucera, for Kris Beech, Michal Sivek, Ross Lupaschuk and future considerations.

The trade sent shockwaves throughout the league and it ended up being pretty one-sided. While Jagr’s numbers were down from his Ross Trophy-winning seasons, he still scored at least 31-goals in all three of his seasons with the Capitals. He was eventually traded to the New York Rangers, on Jan. 23, 2004, for Anson Carter.

Jagr became a Capital on this date in 2001. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The three prospects acquired never worked out for the Penguins. Beech played in 100 games, over four seasons, scoring 10 goals and 27 points before being traded to the Nashville Predators in 2005. Sivek played in 38 games during the 2002-03 season and scored three goals and six points. This was his lone stint in the NHL before returning to his native Czech Republic in 2004. Lupaschuk, a defenseman, dressed for just three NHL games, also in 2002-03.

Odds & Ends

On July 11, 1935, the Detroit Red Wings acquired Marty Barry and Art Giroux from the Boston Bruins, in exchange for Cooney Weiland and Walt Buswell. Barry, who led the Bruins in scoring in each of the last three seasons, had a nice run with the Red Wings. He scored 60 goals and 154 points in 191 games over four seasons and helped them win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1936 and 1937.

On this day in 1935, the @DetroitRedWings acquired Marty Barry from the Bruins. Barry would lead Detroit to back-to-back championships #Hockey365 pic.twitter.com/fdwOmGfsGo — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) July 11, 2018

Los Angeles Kings obtained the rights to free-agent Yanic Perreault from the Toronto Maple Leafs, on July 11, 1994, in exchange for a future fourth-round draft choice. He played 288 games for the Kings over the next five seasons before getting traded back to the Maple Leafs in 1999. Perreault had a third stint in Toronto when the Phoenix Coyotes traded him back in 2007. Since 2013, he has served as a development coach for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Defenseman Bryan Marchment was another player who had his moving company’s phone number on speed dial. Over the course of his 17-season NHL career, he played for nine different teams and was involved in various trades for players including Troy Murray, Steve Larmer and Roman Hamrlik. On July 11, 2003, he signed with the Maple Leafs and played in 75 games for them the following season. He played one final season for the Calgary Flames in 2005-06.

Happy Birthday to You

There were two members of the Hockey Hall of Fame who are celebrating birthdays today. Bill Barber was born on July 11, 1952, in Callander, Ontario. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers with the seventh pick of the 1972 NHL Amateur Draft. He spent his entire 12-season NHL career with the Flyers, scoring 420 goals and 883 points.

Barber spent just 11 games with the Richmond Robins in American Hockey League (AHL) before getting called up. He scored 30 goals and 64 points in his rookie season of 1972-73. He scored at least 20 goals in each season of his career. He scored a career-high 50 goals and 112 points in 1975-76. Barber was a big part of the Flyers winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1975 and 1976. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1990.

Defenseman Al MacInnis was born in Inverness, Nova Scotia on July 11, 1963. The Flames drafted him in the first round of the 1981 NHL Entry Draft and he made his NHL debut later that season at the age of 18. His first full season in the NHL came in 1984-85 and he quickly established himself as a tough defender with a killer slapshot.

MacInnis’ 1988-89 season was one for ages. He won the Norris Trophy for being voted the best defenseman in the league after putting up 16 goals and 74 points during the regular season. He scored seven goals and 31 points in 22 postseason games leading the Flames to their first and, so far, only Stanley Cup championship. He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for being the most valuable player of the postseason.

He scored a career-high 103 points during the 1990-91 season, becoming just the fourth defenseman to ever score at least 100 points in a season. On July 4, 1994, MacInnis was traded to the St. Louis Blues for fellow future Hall of Famer, Phil Housley. He played another 10 seasons in St. Louis before retiring following the 2003-04 season. He is third all-time in NHL history, among defensemen, in goals (340), assists (934) and points (1,274), behind Ray Bourque and Paul Coffey.

Barber and MacInnis are just two names from a very impressive group of current and former NHL players born on July 11. Other accomplished players from this lot are Jean-Guy Talbot (88), Gaetan Duchesne (58), Joe Pavelski (36), Ben Smith (32), Vincent Trocheck (27), Ryan Strome (27), Jordan Binnington (27) and the late Sid Smith and Ron Stewart.