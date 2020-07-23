Today in Hockey History: July 23

A pair of “Original Six” National Hockey League rivals made a one-sided trade on this date. Also, July 23 saw a long-time executive take a new job and the face of a franchise get traded to a new team.

Blackhawks Acquire Two Legends

The Detroit Red Wings made a deal on July 23, 1957, that they went on to regret. They traded forward Ted Lindsay and goaltender Glenn Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Forbes Kennedy and Johnny Wilson, defenseman Bill Preston and goaltender Hank Bassen.

Lindsay was at the tail end of his Hall of Fame career and scored 29 goals and 84 points in his two seasons with the Blackhawks. He retired in 1960 but returned to the Red Wings for the 1964-65 season, where he scored 14 goals and 28 points at the age of 39.

Hall became one of the best goaltenders in league history during his 10 seasons with the Blackhawks. He started every single game during his first five seasons in Chicago. Overall, he went 276-229-107 with a .916 save percentage (SV%), 2.60 goals-against average (GAA) and 51 shutouts.

Hall was in goal when the Blackhawks beat the Red Wings in the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, the last championship for the franchise until 2010. He was lost the St. Louis Blues in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft.

Wilson had the most successful stint with the Red Wings out of the all of the players traded by the Blackhawks. He had 23 goals and 67 points in two seasons before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1959. Kennedy had three goals and nine points in 98 games, over three seasons, in Detroit. He was traded to the Boston Bruins in 1962.

Bassen appeared in 99 games for the Red Wings between 1960 and 1967. He had a record of 34-37-19 with a .898 SV% and 2.95 GAA. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins just prior to their inaugural season in 1967. Preston never played in the NHL.

Lou Goes North of the Border

After spending 28 seasons and winning three Stanley Cup championships with the New Jersey Devils, Lou Lamoriello made a career change on July 23, 2015. He resigned as president of the Devils to become the new general manager of the Maple Leafs. He is hired by team president Brendan Shanahan, who Lamoriello drafted in 1987, his first draft with the Devils.

The Maple Leafs finish in last place during the 2015-16 season, but the win the Draft Lottery and land Auston Matthews. The qualified for the playoffs for just the second time in since 2004 the following season.

Lamoriello took a job as a senior advisor on May 11, 2018, when Kyle Dubas is promoted to general manager. He only held that job for 11 days before becoming the new president of hockey operations for the New York Islanders.

Nash Era Ends in Columbus

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded away the face of their franchise on July 23, 2012. They dealt Rick Nash to the New York Rangers for forwards Artem Anisimov and Brandon Dubinsky, defenseman Tim Erixon and a first-round pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, which was used to select Kerby Rychel.

Nash played 375 games with the Rangers before he was traded to the Bruins at the 2018 trade deadline. He scored 145 goals and 252 points during his time in New York. He was part of the 2014 team that lost to the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. His best season with the Rangers came in 2014-15 when he scored 42 goals.

Dubinsky is still a member of the Blue Jackets, with 72 goals and 225 points in 430 games. Anisimov was traded to the Blackhawks, in 2015, as part of the package that landed Brandon Saad. He had 40 goals and 84 points in his three seasons with the team.

Erixon played in 52 games for the Blue Jackets before he too was traded to the Blackhawks. He was sent to Chicago, in 2014, for Jeremy Morin, who, ironically, was also part of the package used in the Saad trade a year later.

Rychel has essentially been a career American Hockey League (AHL) player. He has appeared in 43 NHL games since being drafted 19th overall, 37 of those coming in a Blue Jackets uniform. He was traded to the Maple Leafs for Scott Harrington in 2016.

Odds & Ends

Bob Probert signed with the Blackhawks on July 23, 1994, ending his nine-season run with the Red Wings. However, he did not make his debut for the Blackhawks until the start of the 1995-96 season. He was placed on inactive status by commissioner Gary Bettman, in September of 1994, while he entered rehab.

Probert’s first season in Chicago was his best with the Blackhawks, scoring 19 goals and 40 points. He played in all 82 games of the 1996-97 seasons, but his physical style of play and injuries eventually started to catch up with him. In the end, he played in 461 games with the Blackhawks, just 13 fewer than he did for the Red Wings, but scored 134 fewer points.

On July 23, 1997, the Phoenix Coyotes signed free agent Rick Tocchet, who split the previous season the Bruins and Washington Capitals. The veteran forward scored 64 goals and 130 points in 213 games for the Coyotes. He was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, the team that drafted him in 1983, for Mikael Renberg in 2000. Tocchet is currently in his third season as head coach of the Coyotes.

Veteran goaltender Ken Wregget signed with the Red Wings on July 23, 1999. He appeared in 29 games during the 1999-00 season, posting a .900 SV% and 2.66 GAA. This was the 17th and final season of his NHL career, which had stops with the Maple Leafs, Flyers, Penguins and Calgary Flames. He was part of the 1992 Penguins team that won the Stanley Cup.

Happy Birthday to You

There is a total of 23 current and former NHL players who were born on July 23, appropriately enough. Red Dutton is the lone Hall of Famer of this group. He was born in Russell, Manitoba on July 23, 1898. He played in 449 NHL games as a defenseman with the Montreal Maroons and New York Americans, but it was his accomplishments after his playing days that are most remembered.

After spending his final season, 1935-36, as a player and head coach of the Americans, he eventually became the owner of the team. He was the first owner to use air travel to get his team from city to city. He suspended operations of the team in 1942 due to World War II, but they never rejoined the league.

Dutton became the president of the NHL after the sudden death of Frank Calder. He resigns in 1946, following a dispute about the fate of the Americans, and replaced by Clarence Campbell. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1958. He spent 37 years as a trustee for the Stanley Cup but did not attend an NHL event again until 1980.

Andrew Cassels, born on July 23, 1969, played in the most NHL games of this lot. He dressed in 1,015 games, between 1990 and 2006, for the Montreal Canadiens, Hartford Whalers, Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Blue Jackets and Capitals. He also has most assists (528) and points (732) of the July 23 birthday boys.

Dmitri Khrishtich, also born in 1969, is the leading goal scorer. He lit the lamp 259 times during his 12-season career with the Capitals, Kings, Bruins and Maple Leafs. He had a career-high 36 goals with Washington in 1991-92 and followed that up with 31 goals the following season.

There are three players who only played in one game born on this date; Chuck Blair (Maple Leafs, 1949), Glenn Tomalty (Winnipeg Jets, 1980) and B.J. Young (Red Wings, 2000).

Other notable players born on July 23 include Shawn Thornton (43), Dmitry Orlov (29), Jakob Lilja (27) and Kasperi Kapanen (24).