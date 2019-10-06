TORONTO — Egor Korshkov had a goal and an assist and Jeremy Bracco added three assists as the Toronto Marlies defeated the Belleville Senators 4-1 Saturday in the American Hockey League season opener for both teams.

Timothy Liljegren, Jordan Schmaltz and Pontus Aberg also scored for Toronto (1-0-0), while Adam Brooks had two assists.

Timothy Liljegren (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alex Formenton countered for Belleville (0-1-0).

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 30 shots for the Marlies, while Marcus Hogberg made 29 saves for the Senators.

Toronto led 2-0 after the first period on power-play goals from Korshkov and Liljegren.

Formenton cut the lead to 2-1 with a second-period goal, but Schmaltz restored Toronto’s two-goal lead at 14:36 of the third and Aberg capped the scoring with an empty-net goal.

The Canadian Press