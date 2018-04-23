Luke Henman – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Luke Henman

2017-18 Team: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (#16)

Date of Birth: Apr. 29, 2000

Place of Birth: Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Ht: 6’0” Wt: 150 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: Centre

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

Luke Henman might not be a household name at this point in his hockey career but he still has plenty of time to change that narrative. After all, the 17-year-old is still participating in his rookie season at the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) level.

Drafted 21st overall by the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the 2016 QMJHL draft, Henman surprisingly chose not to report to the Nova Scotia-based team and instead opted to return to the Dartmouth Major Midgets for his 16-year-old campaign. Cape Breton ended up trading the youngster to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada shortly after being informed of his decision not to report.

Henman suited up for six games with the Armada throughout the 2016-17 campaign during which time he picked up four points. Now in his NHL draft year, Henman made the Blainville-Boisbriand squad out of training camp and has seen his role increase as the season has gone on. The Dartmouth native produced an impressive 47 points in 61 regular season games and has added another 10 points in nine playoff games as the Armada are on to the third round of the QMJHL postseason.

More of a playmaker than a goal scorer, Henman uses his phenomenal hockey sense to set up teammates for easy tap-ins on a frequent basis. The QMJHL rookie could elect to shoot more often, however, as he possesses a deceptively hard shot for a player of his size. He can beat goalies clean with his quick wrister, but, more often than not, he tends to pass on shooting opportunities in favor of making a play unless he’s in a prime shooting area. The pivot finished the regular season with 87 shots on goal in 61 games and found the back of the net nine times, including twice in the final four contests of the season. It would be a surprise to no one if both Henman’s shot and goal totals see a drastic increase in 2018-19.

The centreman had a decent year in the faceoff circle, winning just over half of the 695 draws he took in 2017-18. Henman should be able to improve in this area as he gets older and adds more size and strength to his frame. At this point in his career, the 6-foot forward plays more of a finesse game and doesn’t get too involved physically. Henman plays to his strengths and knows what he needs to do to be successful. Adjustments will need to be made as he further develops into a primary offensive threat and has to deal with tougher matchups and tighter checking from the opposition. Henman has the smarts but it remains to be seen if his body can withstand the extra punishment that comes with being a prime offensive contributor.

Another area that could use some improvement is Henman’s consistency as he can run hot and cold. The forward had 11 points in 11 September games as well as 16 points in 11 December games but also endured two stretches where he registered only three points in 12 games and three points in nine games during different parts of the year.

Related: THW’s 2018 NHL Draft Guide

As a recent testament to his skillset and improving play, Armada head coach Joel Bouchard bumped Henman up to his team’s No. 1 line during the second round of the QMJHL playoffs after leading scorer Alex Barre-Boulet went down with an injury. Henman responded by scoring two consecutive goals and fitting right in alongside his team’s top skaters.

Luke Henman – NHL Draft Projection

Henman is the definition of a sleeper pick when it comes to the NHL draft. There’s no guarantee that his name is called during the draft weekend but, if it is, he has the skills and potential to develop into a draft day steal.

Quotables

“When we drafted Luke, our scouts were clear that he was bringing a lot of talent to the table and an incredible hockey sense.” – Marc-Andre Dumont, GM/Head Coach – Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

Strengths

Excellent hockey sense

Good skater

Deceptive shot

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Consistency

Needs to continue to add mass and improve his strength

Other 2018 NHL Draft Profiles

NHL Potential

If Henman can continue to add bulk to his frame, he has a chance to reach the NHL as a complimentary point-producer and power play specialist. Henman’s vision and hockey sense could set him apart from other prospects.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 7.5/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Drafted 21st overall in the 2016 QMJHL draft. Henman has represented Nova Scotia in various tournaments and also played in the 2016 Telus Cup.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos