The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Zach Hyman for two games. The 26-year-old was assessed a five-minute major penalty in addition to a game misconduct for interference on Boston Bruins’ defender Charlie McAvoy in Saturday’s contest between the Maple Leafs and Bruins.

Toronto’s Zach Hyman has been suspended for two games for interference on Boston’s Charlie McAvoy. https://t.co/1qvBURr6sM — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 9, 2018

The hit was highly discussed when it happened and there was a strong expectation that there would be supplemental discipline as a result. While there was a lack of contact with McAvoy’s head on the play, the fact that the hit was so forceful and so late is what really alerted the Department of Player Safety to the incident.

In 30 games this season, Hyman has scored seven goals and 15 points for the Maple Leafs. He’s also scored three goals and four points in his last five points. He was held without a point against the Bruins in 14:24 of ice time and was assessed a total of 20 penalty minutes in the game.

Below is the NHL Department of Player Safety’s video explaining the suspension followed by a full transcript from the video.

Full Transcript of the NHL’s Video