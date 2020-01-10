TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Martin Marincin to a US $700,000, one-year contract extension.

Marincin, 27, has no points and eight penalty minutes 13 games for the Maple Leafs this season. He has an assist in five games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

Marincin has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 129 career games as a Maple Leaf.

He has 30 points (four goals, 26 assists) over 214 career regular-season games with Toronto and Edmonton.

Marincin has also appeared in 65 career regular-season games with the Marlies, recording 25 points (five goals, 20 assists), while adding a goal and six assists in 20 career Calder Cup playoff games. Marincin helped the Marlies win the 2018 Calder Cup.

Marincin was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a June 27, 2015 trade with the Oilers after being selected by Edmonton in the second round (46th overall) of the 2010 NHL draft.

