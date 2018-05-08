As Atlantic Division counterparts, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florid Panthers meet a few times every season. Still, it’s a long shot to call these two teams rivals at this point. So it’s not unusual that they meet at the trade table from time to time.

However, in recent memory the Maple Leafs and Panthers haven’t engaged in too many player swaps. In fact, the last time the two teams did make a move was back in 2015. Before that you have to look all the way back to 2008.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the five most recent deals these two clubs have made.

Acquiring the Zach Attack

The last time the Maple Leafs and Panthers agreed on a trade was back on June 19, 2015. The Leafs shipped out long-time AHLer Greg McKegg and in return received Zach Hyman and a 2017 conditional seventh-round pick.

While the Panthers didn’t need to hand over the pick, the Maple Leafs did land an eventual roster player in Hyman. Originally a fifth-round pick, 123rd overall, by the Panthers, Hyman joined the Leafs the following season playing in 16 games in the 2015-16 campaign. From there, he’s played two straight full 82-game seasons and has 74 points in 180 career games with the blue and white and now plays alongside Auston Matthews.

On top of that, Hyman has eight points in 13 career playoff games for the Maple Leafs who have the forward signed through the 2020-21 season at an AAV of $2.25 million.

As for what the Panthers got in the deal, McKegg tallied two goals in 15 games with the Panthers in 2015-16 and added six points in 31 games with Florida in 2016-17 before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Making Moves With McCabe

Before the Hyman trade, you have to go back to 2008 to find another trade between the Panthers and Maple Leafs. Back on Sept. 2, 2008, the Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Mike Van Ryn in exchange for Bryan McCabe and a fourth-round pick in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Van Ryn played just 27 games for the Leafs in 2008-09, collecting three goals and eight assists. That was the last time he played in the NHL before announcing his retirement in July 2010.

On the other side, McCabe played 199 games for the Panthers over parts of three seasons before finishing his career with the New York Rangers. Over that time, he collected 28 goals and 104 points for Florida, but never saw any playoff action in the sunshine state.

As for the pick, the Panthers used it to take goaltender Sam Brittain with the 92nd overall selection in 2010. Brittain has yet to crack the NHL, but split time between the ECHL’s Colorado Eagles and the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage last season.

Trading Chad Kilger

Earlier in 2008, the Maple Leafs also moved forward Chad Kilger to the Panthers on Feb. 26. In return, Toronto acquired a third-round pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Kilger never reported to the Panthers and the team decided to suspend him indefinitely. The Maple Leafs, however, used the pick as part of a deal to acquire Jamal Mayers. The St. Louis Blues eventually turned it into James Livingston with the 70th overall selection.

The Late Wade Belak

Also on Feb. 26, 2008, the Maple Leafs traded the late Wade Belak to the Panthers for a 2008 fifth-round pick.

Belak had tallied 24 points in 318 regular season games for the Maple Leafs and spent just 32 games with the Panthers over parts of two seasons. He picked up zero points in a Florida uniform, but added 37 penalty minutes over that span.

As for the pick, the Leafs used it to take winger Jerome Flaake with the 130th overall selection in 2008. Since then, Flaake has spent the entirety of his career in the DEL playing for various clubs and never cracked the NHL lineup.

Yushkevich Became a Panther

Finally, dating back to July 18, 2002, the Maple Leafs traded defenceman Dmitry Yushkevich for the rights to Robert Svehla.

Svehla retired before the following season started, so the Leafs were left with nothing from that move.

Yushkevich, on the other hand, had stops in Florida, Los Angeles and Philadelphia before the 2002-03 season was out. He played just 23 games with the Panthers before he was traded, collecting a goal and seven points over that span. Following the 2002-03 season he left and signed as a free agent with Yaroslavl in Russia.

While the significance of the Hyman trade remains up in the air, the others were interesting trades to say the least. Were there any clear winners in these deals? Be sure to have your say by commenting below. Otherwise, be sure to come back next time when we look at the five most recent trades between the Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings.