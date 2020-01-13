Toronto Maple Leafs Recall Rasmus Sandin from AHL

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Rasmus Sandin from the American Hockey League, the club announced Monday.

The 19-year-old made his NHL debut Oct. 2 and registered two assists in six games with the Leafs before getting sent down.

In 21 contests with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season, Sandin has two goals and 15 points, including three assists over the weekend.

The 29th pick at the 2018 NHL draft led all blue-liners with three goals and 10 points in seven games at the recent world junior hockey championship to help Sweden win bronze.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Sandin was named the under-20 tournament’s top defenceman and also received an all-star nod in the Czech Republic.

The Leafs, who suffered an ugly 8-4 road loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday and have given up 17 goals in their last three outings, open a three-game homestand Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press