They might not suit up against each other that often, but the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars are no strangers to each other when it comes to moving players. In fact, since 1998 the two teams have dealt with each other five times – with one player still donning the blue and white for the Leafs.

Now, there have been some interesting names moved between these clubs over the years. Some have stuck around to reap the benefits of their new team, while most only stayed with their new franchises for a cup of coffee.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the five most recent trades between the Leafs and Stars.

Nothing Fabian About It

The most recent deal between the two clubs came back on Jan. 13, 2011. In it, the Leafs acquired forward Fabian Brunnstrom from the Stars in exchange for Mikhail Stefanovich.

Brunnstrom, who had put up 40 points in 99 games with Dallas, didn’t play a single game for the Leafs before signing with the Detroit Red Wings in the offseason. He played just five games for the Wings and spent most of the year with their AHL affiliate, Grand Rapids Griffins, before heading overseas where he last played in Denmark in 2016-17.

As for Stefanovich, he never cracked an NHL roster. After playing two years with Minsk Dynamo in the KHL, Stefanovich returned to North America where he last played with the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush in 2015-16.

Calling Uncle Leo

Before that, it was a trade on Nov. 6, 2005, that handed the Leafs a player that has been in their organization ever since. The Leafs moved enforcer Nathan Perrott to the Stars and received a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Perrott, who had tallied three points in 43 regular season games with the Leafs, recorded another three with Dallas in 23 games before his NHL career ended in 2005-06. That said, he did his job and racked up 54 penalty minutes over those 23 games with the Stars as well.

The Leafs used their pick in 2006 to take Leo Komarov with the 180th selection. He made his NHL debut with the club in 2012-13 and since then has suited up for the Leafs in 324 regular season games. During that time, he’s tallied 52 goals and 122 points with his best season coming in 2015-16 when he collected 36 points in 67 games.

He’s also suited up in 13 postseason games for the Leafs with one assist to show for it. Komarov will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Trading For Lumme

It was nearly four years prior to the Komarov deal that the Leafs acquire defenceman Jyrki Lumme in exchange for Dave Manson.

Lumme played out the remainder of his NHL career with the Leafs recording 29 points in 124 regular season games. He finished his NHL career following the 2002-03 season, after played seven games for the Leafs in the playoffs.

For Manson, it was his second stint with the Stars – having played for Dallas prior to going to Toronto. He played just 34 games for Dallas following the trade, notching just one assist. He ended his career following the 2001-02 season as a member of the Stars.

Considering the Future for Gerald Diduck

On Oct. 29, 2000, the Leafs traded defenceman Gerald Diduck to the Stars for future considerations.

Diduck had played just 26 games for the Leafs, collecting three assists during the 1999-00 season. He played just 14 games for the Stars following the trade in 2000-01 before ending his NHL career.

Needless to say, those future considerations were just that – considerations.

Moving Mike Kennedy

Finally, the fifth most recent trade between the Leafs and Stars came back on Mar. 24, 1998, when the Leafs acquired an eighth-round pick for forward Mike Kennedy.

Kennedy ended up playing just two games for the Stars following the trade before a one-game stint with the Islanders to finish his career.

As for the pick, the Leafs used it to take Mikhail Travnicek with the 228th overall selection in 1998. Travnicek played two seasons in the AHL with the St. John’s Maple Leafs before returning to Czech Republic where he continues to play for Litvinov HC.

While most of these deals were insignificant ones, were there any clear winners between the Leafs and Stars? How about the Komarov deal? Be sure to share your thoughts by commenting below or simply tune in next time when we discuss the most recent deals between the Leafs and their divisional rival – Detroit Red Wings.