NEW YORK — Boston Bruins left-wing Brad Marchand, Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Marchand topped the NHL with three goals and five assists in three contests to help the Bruins post a perfect week and extend their overall point streak to seven games. He capped the week with his fifth career five-point performance in a 7-4 triumph over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Josi recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in three outings to power the Predators to a perfect week.

Nashville Predators celebrate (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Elliott compiled a 3-0-0 record, 2.02 goals-against average and .933 save percentage for the Flyers last week.

The Canadian Press