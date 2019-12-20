Max Domi Scores OT Winner for Canadiens in 4-3 Win over Flames

CALGARY — Max Domi scored the overtime winner for the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (17-12-6). The Canadiens are 4-1 in their last five games. Domi score the OT winner at 3:52.

Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist and Oliver Kylington scored his first of the season for the Flames (18-14-5).

Johnny Gaudreau assisted on a pair of Calgary goals. The left-winger has eight points (five goals, three assists) in eight games in December.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price had 24 saves for the win. Calgary counterpart Dave Rittich stopped 39 shots in the loss.

Trailing 2-0 after the opening period, Montreal kept pace with goals from Gallagher and Armia in the second.

Kylington beat Price’s glove with a wrist shot from the slot at 6:35 of the third to temporarily restore Calgary’s lead, but Suzuki deflected a Nick Cousins pass over Rittich’s head at 11:58.

Calgary challenged Armia’s second-period goal lobbying for offside, but was denied.

Arturri Lehkonen fed Armia from the boards and the forward wristed the puck from the top of the faceoff circle bottom corner at 13:11.

Gallagher halved the deficit at 9:51. His shot along the goal-line from the boards squeezed by Rittich’s blocker.

Calgary’s power play generated a tic-tac-toe goal with seven seconds left in the first period.

Gaudreau sent the puck low to Tkachuk, who stretched Price with a goal-mouth pass for Lindholm to tap in.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

From the slot, Lindholm dished to Tkachuk beside the Habs net for the winger to sweep it over Price at 7:34.

The Flames play back-to-back road games Sunday and Monday facing the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild, respectively.

The Habs continue their road trip through Western Canada on Saturday in Edmonton versus the Oilers and Monday against Winnipeg Jets.

NOTES

Canadiens captain Shea Weber extended his point streak to five straight games with an assist . . . The Flames wore retro white jerseys and Rittich brown throwback pads and gloves. The Habs suited up in their classic reds.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press