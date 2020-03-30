The Metropolitan Riveters re-signed another key player on March 30 when they announced that All-Star defender and four-year veteran Rebecca Morse would be returning for her fifth season with the NWHL and team. The 28-year-old New Jersey native set career-highs in every statistical category and in addition to being named an All-Star for the first time in her career she was also given more responsibility and ice-time and flourished under the tutelage of Head Coach Ivo Mocek.

Hometown Hero

“This season was so much fun and it reinvigorated my passion for hockey,” said Morse who played in all 24 games and one playoff game for the Riveters. “That’s a testament to everyone involved with the Riveters – my teammates, the staff, our incredible fans. I was inspired by these individuals and their level of commitment on a daily basis.”

🚨RIVETERS GOAL 🚨



MORSE WINS IT JUST A FEW SECONDS INTO OT!!!! pic.twitter.com/XXOZKCU270 — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) October 13, 2019

The veteran of 53 NWHL games has an Isobel Cup (2018) on her resume and this past season scored her first career overtime and first career game-winning goal on Oct. 13 in Minnesota. That was also the Rivs first win of the season. She also had two assists that helped Team Dempsey win the 2020 NWHL All-Star Game. At the conclusion of the season, Morse was named one of the recipients of the 2020 NWHL Foundation Award for her service to the game.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of something so special, and I’m eager to continue building on the progress that we’ve made in growing the Rivs organization, the NWHL, and the sport,” she said in the press release announcing her signing. “I’m very excited to be returning to the Riveters for my fifth season!”

Rebecca Morse played for the Providence Friars prior to her NWHL career. (Tom Maguire/Providence Athletics)

Prior to playing in the NWHL Morse spent four years at Providence College and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team as a freshman. The defender earned an assist in her NWHL debut (Nov. 12, 2016) and for her career, she has accumulated 15 points (7g-8a).

The Moose is Loose

“It’s definitely been a different type of role for me this season, but it’s been very rewarding,” Morse shared back in January. “Going through those trials and tribulations over the past three seasons, it’s nice to have a bigger role on the team. All of it has paid off.”

“I was able to focus on being a good teammate, supporting the team, and working as hard as I could in case I was called upon,” she added. “I have definitely embraced this opportunity, and I love this group that we have so it means even more. I think we have really good people in our room and I’m having so much fun this season.”

Rebecca Morse was named an alternate captain for the Metropolitan Riveters at the start of the 2019-20 season. (Photo Credit: Bryan Johnson Photography)

Prior to this past season Morse, who was an alternate player in previous seasons when there were injuries or time commitment scenarios by other players, was named an alternate captain for the Riveters. That was something she didn’t take lightly.

“We will form a new identity,” said Morse back in October. “Something I’ve tried to reiterate to the team is adding to the foundation that the Riveters organization has built up over the past few seasons. We will bring back the commitment, be a tough team to play against, and have each other’s backs.”

Rebecca Morse of the Metropolitan Riveters looks to move the puck. (Photo Credit: Bryan Johnson Photography)

Check, check, and check. The Riveters finished in third place this season and in doing so showed tremendous unity and grit in battling back from a slow start. They lost 1-0 in overtime to the defending champions in the playoffs on March 8, in a game they could have easily won – battling to the bitter end for each other.

Rivs Reloading

Morse is the second player from that group that has already re-signed with the franchise, joining fellow New Jersey native Kendall Cornine on the roster for next season. It wouldn’t be much of a shock to see a lot more familiar faces repping the Rivs alongside them, but we’ll see how the off-season plays out.

Rebecca Morse of the Metropolitan Riveters patrolling the blueline. (Photo Credit: Bryan Johnson Photography)

In addition to paying in the NWHL, Morse also works as a Content Marketing Manager at LeagueApps, the youth sports technology company. “I love my job because it gives me the opportunity to positively impact youth sports in an alternative way as a business professional,” the defender said.

After being a good teammate and a fan favorite over the past four seasons, and seeing her game evolve, it’s become increasingly hard to imagine what a Riveters team without Morse on the roster would look like. That’s a testament to how much of an impact that she has had since she joined the league.