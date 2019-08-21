The Metropolitan Riveters reboot continued on August 20 when they signed 5’10” forward Brooke Avery from Syracuse University. The next day they made two more roster additions – re-signing Lexi Slattery, who played forward and defense as a rookie last season, and signing their third RIT alumna of the off-season, announcing they had come to terms with 5’8″ forward Brooke Baker.

Avery Swaps Orange for Riveters Red

A native of Concord, New Hampshire Avery spent two seasons at the University of New Hampshire (41 games) before finishing her collegiate career with the Orange (107 games). Each of the past two seasons she tallied 22 points and had the game-winning goal that gave Syracuse their first conference title and berth in the NCAA Tournament.

“Brooke has talent, power, and a great deal of dedication to her game. We are delighted to add her to the Riveters lineup,” said GM Kate Whitman Annis. With Avery and Baker on the roster, the Rivs now have eight rookies for the upcoming season, the biggest roster turnover that they have had since after their inaugural season. Collectively and individually they will be looking to make an impact in the league this season.

Brooke Avery, posing with her parents, played for Syracuse University from 2016-17 through the 2018-19 season (Photo Credit: Syracuse University Athletics).

“Coming off a memorable season at Syracuse, I’m eager to play at the next level and be a part of another championship team. I’m excited to continue my playing career and start a new chapter with the Rivs,” said Avery in the press release announcing her signing.

“I will continue to develop area where I need to improve while excelling in other aspects of my game. I’m grateful for the opportunity in the NWHL and the opportunity that the Riveters have offered, and honored to be a role model for the future of the sport,” she added.

Slattery Returns

Metropolitan Riveters defender Lexi Slattery during a game in Boston. (Photo Credit: Michelle Jay)

In re-signing Slattery the Rivs now have three players (Madison Packer, Rebecca Morse) returning from last year’s roster. A natural defender, the 25-year-old from Hugo, Minnesota appeared in seven games last season and played for the independent Minnesota Whitecaps and in the SDHL before joining the NWHL. She split her collegiate career between Providence College and St. Cloud State University, appearing in 125 games (11g-33a).

Baker Becomes 3rd RIT Grad on Rivs

A defensive forward, Baker saw action in 122 games at RIT and was teammates with both Kendall Cornine and Mallory Rushton, who signed with the Riveters last week. “Brooke is the kind of determined, gritty, and responsible player that Coach Ivo Mocek and I believe is a perfect fit for the team we are building,” said Whitman Annis in the press release announcing the signing.

“I consider myself a defensive forward who is relentless and hard-working,” said Baker, who is from Saline, Michigan. “I’m really looking forward to a great season ahead.”

Goaltender:

Defense: Colleen Murphy, Mallory Rushton (D/F), Lexi Slattery (D/F)

Forward: Madison Packer, Cailey Hutchinson, Rebecca Morse (F/D), Kendall Cornine, Tatiana Shatalova, Nicole Arnold, Bulbul Kartanbay, Brooke Avery, Brooke Baker

The Metropolitan Riveters before a game in Boston. (Photo Credit: Michelle Jay)

Beginning May 15, NWHL teams can re-sign players from their 2018-19 roster and their draft picks. Additionally, for those players who have completed their college eligibility and want to continue their hockey careers, NWHL Free Agency provides the best opportunity to continue playing at the highest level of professional women’s hockey. The fifth season of the NWHL will begin in October as the Minnesota Whitecaps look to defend their Isobel Cup championship.

My colleague Nathaniel Oliver will keep THW readers up-to-date on Buffalo and Boston’s signings throughout the summer, while I post updates on Connecticut and the Riveters. Together we will be keeping readers informed of all of Minnesota’s signings.

