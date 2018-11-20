Late Monday night, it was reported that the head coach of the St. Louis Blues, Mike Yeo was relieved of his coaching duties. St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong made the announcement and NHL.com verified it, the termination serving as the final chapter in Yeo’s story that was seemingly a long time coming.

BREAKING NEWS: Mike Yeo has been relieved of his duties; Craig Berube has been named interim head coach. https://t.co/LhzyOrLNNb #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 20, 2018

Perhaps not surprisingly, St. Louis quickly made the move after the Blues suffered another loss, this time to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday by a score of 2-0. It was the second straight game the Blues failed to score a goal on their opposition and the third time in four games.

Knowing he was on the hot seat, Yeo said he wasn’t about to change his style of coaching. “Heck, my job should be in question right now,” Yeo said. Explaining that his team not winning meant he knew his time might be limited. “That comes with the trade, but I’m not going to coach to save my job. I’m going to coach to try and win a Stanley Cup,” he added.

Unfortunately, despite saying he’s tried to motivate his team in a number of different ways, he wasn’t able to get the most out of what looks to be a talented group on paper. It was time for another voice to give it a shot.

With that, the Blues have named Craig Berube as interim head coach.

Related: Brewing in St. Louis: Another Blues Goalie Controversy?

What’s Next For St. Louis?

The Blues will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, which will be streamed live on the Blues’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. It is likely at that conference the team will share the typical showing of appreciation and many thanks for what Yeo offered the Blues during his tenure but that with the lack of success by the Blues organization — they are 30th out of 31 teams in the NHL — a change was necessary.