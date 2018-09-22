Montreal Canadiens 2018-19 Season Preview

After putting up 18 goals in his rookie campaign, the 5-foot-10 forward has failed to put up more then 10 goals in each of the last two seasons. If he does end up playing center, he will have to adjust on the fly. They tried to put Drouin there last season and that did not work out, and Domi is a very similar player to Drouin. They both have tremendous skill, a great hockey IQ, but both are undersized.

Domi has a gigantic task ahead of him, if he does end up playing down the middle. He will have to fight for every inch on the ice, with the likes of Patrick Bergeron, John Tavares and Steven Stamkos serving as some of the players he will match up against most frequently inside the division.

Defence

Projected Pairings

Victor Mete – Jeff Petry

Karl Alzner – Noah Juulsen

Mike Reilly – Jordie Benn

Extra: David Schelmko, Xavier Ouellet

*Injured: Shea Weber (out until mid-December)

Jeff Petry

Jeff Petry comes into this season as the top defenseman for the Canadiens, for the first quarter of the season at least. Last season, Petry did a fine job stepping in for Weber’s absence. He put up career highs in goals 12 and points 42, and did a masterful job as the quarterback on the power play. He shines on special teams, where he amassed 23 of his points.

At age 30, Petry has three more years under contract, and with all the injuries last season, was the team’s top defenseman. Despite the career highs on offense, he ended the season with an excruciating minus-30. Petry suffered for most of last year with Karl Alzner as his partner, and the result was the sixth worst plus/minus rating in the league. With Weber out for the first bit of the season, the thing Petry needs more then ever, is a better defensive partner.

Karl Alzner

The Montreal Canadiens gave Karl Alzner a huge five-year contract with an annual cap hit of $4.625 million, before last season. After losing Andrei Markov and Alexei Emelein, Bergevin needed to sign a veteran to be the stay-at-home defenseman, he believes the team desperately needs. Alzner has tremendous durability, as one of a few players to have not missed a single game over the last five seasons. There is no question that last year was one to forget for Alzner, who watched the team he spent nine seasons with put it togeather and win the Stanley Cup.

His one goal and 11 assists is not surprising, knowing the type of player he is. However, watching him try and keep up with the speed of the young players in the league was tough. He struggled to adjust to Julien’s system and could not find a balance with any of his defense partners until late in the season when he got paired with and was able to mentor rookie Noah Juulsen. It is not fair to blame him solely on the team’s demise last season, but he can be a huge catalyst to it rebounding this year, if he can turn things around.

Goaltending

Goaltending has to be the strongest position for the Canadiens. If Carey Price stays healthy he is a top goaltender in the league. Even though Price had his worst years statistically, he also only played in just 49 games due to an injury. Goalies today play around 60 games, and Price is confident he can be up for any task this year.

Last season the team defense in front of the goalie was very poor. If that continues then Price will have to stand on his head most games. Antti Niemi will serve as the team’s backup to start the season with top prospects, Charlie Lindgren and Michael McNiven in the system. The defense should shore up once Shea Weber returns, but for the first few months it will be up to Price to keep his team in the majority of the games.

Breakout Player: Charles Hudon

Charles Hudon managed to be a bright spot in an otherwise dull season. In his rookie season, he managed to play in 72 games, scoring 10 goals and 30 points. He had a very low shooting percentage (5.6%), showing that he just was not able to get any breaks and capitalize on his chances.

Hudon showed versatility last season, with the ability to play on any line. It is also worth noting that out of those 30 goals he was involved in, he had a primary point on 23 of them. With a contract near the league minimum, and the talent he possess, he could turn into an absolute steal for the Canadiens this season.

Player With Most to Prove: Jonathan Drouin

Last year, all the eyes were on Drouin. He was brought over from the Tampa Bay Lightning to not only be the team’s top scoring option, but also one of the franchise’s core players. The Canadiens paid a hefty price for Drouin by trading away top prospect in Mikhail Sergachev, and in the first year, the dividends did not pay out. In 77 games the Quebec-born forward put up 13 goals and 46 points.

You could give Drouin a pass for his first season, because the team around him was horrible. He came into a new organization, with a new coach and teammates and was expected to do huge things right away. They tried Drouin at center, but he was getting exposed defensively, so they moved him back to the wing — unfortunately, the lack of stable linemates did not help. He did get better as the season went along, but he went from playing with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov to a plethora of Canadiens forwards. The hope is that he will have a bounce-back season this year, now that he is projected to play on the wing.

Season Outlook

In just 15 months this is a team that has traded away Alex Galchenyuk, Mikhali Sergachev and Max Pacioretty. Bergevin remains insistent that this team can contend for a playoff spot. However, it is clear the Canadiens do not have the ability to win games on their talent alone. They will have to grind out each game, making the most of their opportunities and getting terrific goaltending to be successful.

“If you look at our lineup, we already have a core of young players who are growing together, so that’s why I’m not ready to say we’re rebuilding,” Bergevin said following the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. “Max Domi Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Artturi Lehkonen and Charles Hudon are all young and all have experience in the NHL.”

The Canadiens should see a slight improvement from last season, but will likely fail to make the playoffs. At some point, there needs to be some direction, and another missed postseason will likely lead to a lot of people losing their jobs. The Canadiens are an intriguing team this season, and will need a total effort each night to thrive this season. When you have reached the basement of the standings, the only way to go is up.

2018-19 Record Prediction: 36-34-12, 84 Points (5th in Atlantic Division, 10th in Eastern Conference, 20th in NHL)