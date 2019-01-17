The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Montreal Canadiens’ forward Paul Byron for three games. The 29-year-old forward has never been suspended or fined in his career but did launch upwards into Florida Panthers’ defender MacKenzie Weegar and caused an injury, resulting in supplemental discipline.

Montreal’s Paul Byron has been suspended for three games for charging Florida’s MacKenzie Weegar. https://t.co/WYC4pDQIyN — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 16, 2019

This is unfortunate for all parties involved as Weegar suffered an injury and Byron has never been a player with any form of malicious intent. Despite this, the NHL has to be consistent with suspensions and this was, unfortunately, a dangerous hit regardless of intent.

Byron released a statement through Twitter accepting the suspension:

I accept and respect the decision made by the Department of Player Safety. I would like to make it clear I had no intention of causing injury or finishing m check through MacKenzie [Weegar’s] head. I think my history and the way I conduct myself on the ice show a lack of intent to injure other players. Despite the lack of intention, I have to accept responsibility for my hit and realize the result of the hit was to the head and caused injury. I would like to sincerely apologize for my hit and wish MacKenzie all the best and hope he is okay. I’ve [learned] a lesson through this and will make sure any future hits result in a clean and legal fashion.

Byron has scored 10 goals and 18 points in 34 games this season. He’s reached north of 20 goals in each of the last two seasons and could hit that mark once again this season.

Below is a full transcript of the NHL’s video explaining the suspension

Full Transcript of Suspension Video