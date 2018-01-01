Wondering whether or not there’s a point making a resolution for 2018? Well, all the Montreal Canadiens have. Here’s an exclusive look into each of theirs, if you’re hoping for some inspiration:

Charles Hudon

Seriously, to do something about those two front teeth.

Daniel Carr, Jacob de la Rose, Nicolas Deslauriers, Joe Morrow, Byron Froese and Brett Lernout: To just stay in the NHL.

Victor Mete: To stay in the line-up.

Jordie Benn: To continue to make a name for Jordie Benn, out of Jamie’s shadow… even though my real name is Phillip.

Phillip Danault: To remind everyone that even though my name isn’t spelled “Philippe,” I deserve as much fanfare as Jonathan.

Jonathan Drouin: To take another page out of P.K. Subban’s playbook. Make more defensive gaffes.

Carey Price

To take a long vacation once the season is over… well, a longer vacation anyway.

Al Montoya and Ales Hemsky: To just work hard on my recovery and get back in the line-up.

David Schlemko: To go 10 games without getting injured… on my next team. This one might be a lost cause.

Paul Byron: To become the most underrated goal-scorer in the NHL by reaching 20 in consecutive years (without anyone noticing).

Jeff Petry

To do Shea proud as the team’s No. 1 defenseman in his absence.

Andrew Shaw: To do Marc proud as the guy he got, essentially in exchange for a center he now needs and two relatively high draft picks in a deep draft, one of which has turned into a guy who now has more points than anyone on this team as a just-turned 20-year-old.

Karl Alzner: To focus more on my offensive game. God knows, my defense isn’t getting it done.

Max Pacioretty: To just… score. Let’s start with at least one this month. Fingers crossed.

Arturri Lehkonen: Just one point would be nice.

Jakub Jerabek: To just make it through this one-year deal.

Antti Niemi: To take up a second hobby, while I’m on the bench.

Tomas Plekanec: To stick around long enough to hit 1,000 games played with the Habs. Marc wouldn’t cut me off just short of such a huge milestone, right?

Alex Galchenyuk

To make it back to center… one day.

Claude Julien: To keep my thoughts to myself better. Things like this cannot happen again.

Julien says “Galchenyuk came to play tonight” and…”we’ve got him on the wing but it doesn’t mean we’ll never see him at centre again if we have the need.” — Dan Robertson (@DRTSN690) December 28, 2017

Loose lips sink ships after all… That and bad trades, over and over again, apparently.

Marc Bergevin: To trade yet another player when his stock is at an all-time low. Maybe take a course on asset management when I’m at it. Maybe look up “management” ahead of time just to be safe. That could be embarrassing.

Brendan Gallagher and Shea Weber: To become the next captain of the Montreal Canadiens. There can be only one (until that one is traded).

Geoff Molson: To not make any rash personnel decisions and keep an eye on the prize: the bottom line.

Habs fans: To only accept a high-quality on-ice product and no substitutes, as is their right as paying customers.

Happy New Year!