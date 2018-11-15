GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Nashville Predators say forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss between up to eight weeks with a broken thumb, and they’ve also placed defenceman P.K. Subban on injured reserve.

The Predators announced the injury update on both Thursday after their morning skate. They wrap up a five-game road trip Thursday night against the Coyotes.

Arvidsson, who plays on Nashville’s top line, was placed on injured reserve Monday. He was hurt in his first game back, a 5-4 win in Dallas last weekend, after crashing hard into the boards in the third period. Arvidsson had just returned off injured reserve after sitting out three games with a lower-body injury.

Subban left Monday night’s shootout loss in Anaheim briefly but returned. The defenceman left Tuesday night’s loss in San Jose in the first period and did not return.

The Predators also activated defenceman Dan Hamhuis off injured reserve.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press