The NHL season has a few more weeks left before the holidays arrive and that means the annual Work Junior Championships will be taking place, and obviously, you’ll be locked into The Hockey Writers for all of your WJC needs. With all of the top prospects on display shortly we thought it’d be a good time to take a gander at how some of the prospects in the New Jersey Devils organization have been doing around the various leagues that they are currently competing in as they hope to reach the NHL level someday. This way you don’t have to look through seventeen different websites, like we did!
*Please note that the stats for some of the players competing in Europe are a little harder to confirm than those of who are not overseas.
*Michael McLeod, Joey Anderson, John Quenneville and Jesper Boqvist have just returned from early-season injuries.
*All stats are from games played through December 6.
Joey Anderson (University of Minnesota-Duluth forward) 11 GP, 4 points (2g-2a), 37 SoG
Ken Appleby (Binghamton Devils goalie) 8 GP, 3-5-0, 1 shutout, .887 save %, 3.20 GAA
Nathan Bastian (Binghamton Devils forward) 22 GP, 7 points (4g-3a), 1 GWG, 27 SoG
Mackenzie Blackwood (Binghamton Devils goalie) 15 GP, 4-6-3, 1 shutout, .885 save %, 3.20 GAA
Jesper Boqvist (Brynas IF Gavle forward) 3 GP, 1 point (1g-0a)
Jocktan Chainey (Halifax Mooseheads defender) 30 GP, 21 points (2g-19a), 49 SoG
Evan Cormier (Saginaw Spirit goalie) 24 GP, 11-8-1, 1 shutout, .909 save %, 2.91 GAA
Jeremy Davies (Northeastern University defender) 12 GP, 13 points (2g-11a), 1 PPG, 1 GWG, 26 SoG
Yaroslav Dyblenko (Binghamton Devils defender) 19 GP, 5 points (1g-4a), 1 PPG, 124 SoG
Brandon Gignac (Binghamton Devils forward) 19 GP, 3 points (2g-1a), 1 PPG, 25 SoG
Nick Lappin (Binghamton Devils forward) 21 GP, 18 points (12g-6a), 3 PPG, 56 SoG
Jacob MacDonald (Binghamton Devils defender) 21 GP, 22 points (10g-12), 5 PPG, 2 GWG, 64 SoG
Michael McLeod (Mississauga Steelheads forward) 8 GP, 8 points (5g-3a), 1 PPG, 1 SHG, 2 GWG, 26 SoG
Back to his old tricks 🤙@NJDevils prospect @MikeyMcLeod9 of @OHLSteelheads shows off his speed and skill shorthanded in Sudbury. pic.twitter.com/aWmPMpPh3J
— OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 2, 2017
Nikita Popugaev (Prince George Cougars/CSKA Moscow forward) 19 GP, 8 points (2g-6a)
John Quenneville (Binghamton Devils forward) 12 GP, 10 points (5g-5a), 32 SoG
Yegor Rykov (St. Petersburg SKA defender) 39 GP, 11 points (1g-10a)
Brett Seney (Merrimack University forward) 12 GP, 11 points (4g-7a), 3 PPG, 26 SoG
Gilles Senn (Davos HC goalie) 14 GP, .902 save %, 2.91 GAA
Colby Sissons (Swift Current Broncos defender) 28 GP, 35 points (5g-30a), 3 PPG, 2 GWG, 78 SoG
Blake Speers (Binghamton Devils forward) 22 GP, 6 points (2g-4a), 34 SoG
Marian Studenic (Hamilton Bulldogs forward) 28 GP, 25 points (11g-14a), 2 PPG, 4 GWG, 69 SoG
Aarne Talvitie (Blues U20 forward) 24 GP, 31 points (18g-13a)
Reilly Walsh (Harvard University defender) 10 GP, 7 points (3g-4a), 3 PPG, 1 GWG, 21 SoG
Colton White (Binghamton Devils defender) 12 GP, 2 points (0g-2a), 7 SoG
Fabian Zetterlund (Färjestad BK forward) 24 GP, 2 points (0g-2a)