New Jersey plays non-conference foe Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (5-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (2-4-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey and Arizona face off in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey went 31-41-10 overall with a 20-14-7 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Devils averaged 2.7 goals on 30.3 shots per game last season.

Arizona finished 39-35-8 overall and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes averaged 2.6 goals on 30.7 shots per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed).

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press