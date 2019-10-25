New York plays Ottawa, seeks 6th straight win

New York Islanders (6-3-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-6-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Islanders take on Ottawa.

Ottawa finished 29-47-6 overall and 17-32-3 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Senators scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.7 last season.

New York finished 48-27-7 overall and 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Islanders scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.3 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

