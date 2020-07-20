The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Brendan Lemieux for two Stanley Cup Qualifier games. This decision came Monday for an incident that occurred on March 11 in a game between the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche.

NY Rangers’ Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for two Stanley Cup Qualifying games for interference on Colorado’s Joonas Donskoi. https://t.co/H3C0ZFD4f1 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) July 20, 2020

Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi would take a slot-shot off-the-rush late in the third-period of a close game. Well after the shot was delivered, Lemieux would deliver a hit on an unsuspecting Donskoi who would unfortunately be injured on this play.

It’s interesting that the NHL took this much time to determine any sort of supplemental discipline for Lemieux, but it also makes sense given the fact that the league didn’t know whether or not the 2019-20 regular season would resume or how the playoff structure would work until fairly recently.

As a result, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety had to wait to properly determine the punishment suitable for this incident in a way that would make sense.

New York Rangers’ forwards Brendan Lemieux has been suspended two games for interference against Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Though Lemieux is unable to participate in the Rangers’ first two Qualifier games, he’ll still be eligible to play in the Rangers’ exhibition game on July 29. This makes sense given how the NHL typically handles suspensions like this.

Below is the video released by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Following the video will be a transcript of the video for those unable to watch.

Transcript of NHL Department of Player Safety’s Video