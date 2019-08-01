Rangers Buy Out Final 2 Years of Shattenkirk’s Contract

August 1st, 2019

NEW YORK — The Rangers have bought out the final two seasons of defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk’s contract.

Shattenkirk played only two seasons after signing a $26.6 million, four-year contract with New York. He had just seven goals and 44 assists in 119 games.

When Shattenkirk, a New Yorker, signed July 1, 2017, he took a shorter deal than other teams were offering to live out his childhood dream of playing for the Rangers. He is again a free agent but now has less value at age 30.

Magnus Paajarvi, Kevin Shattenkirk
Former New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk controls the puck against Ottawa Senators left wing Magnus Paajarvi (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Rangers President John Davidson on Thursday called it a very difficult decision. The team will save more than $5 million against the salary cap this season and over $560,000 next season before taking a $1.43 million hit in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

