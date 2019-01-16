NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists to help the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Pavel Buchnevich and Tony DeAngelo each scored twice and Mats Zuccarello added three assists as the Rangers won for only the second time in eight games. Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves for his 444th win, one behind Terry Sawchuk for sixth place on the NHL’s career list.

Saku Maenalanen had two goals and Curtis McElhinney stopped 22 shots but the Hurricanes lost for just the second time since the new year.

Zibanejad got his first goal after McElhinney misread a long carom off the end boards. Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk sent the puck deep from just inside the red line and Chris Kreider controlled the puck a few feet in front of the goalie. McElhinney misjudged the bounce and came out too far, allowing Zibanejad an easy tap-in opportunity at 12:41 of the first period.

Zibanejad scored again when Zuccarello delivered a backhand pass from below the goal line at 14:22 to give New York a 3-1 lead. Kreider got his second assist on the play.

DeAngelo, skating in his 100th NHL game, opened the scoring when a fluttering wrist shot sailed past McElhinney at 1:16 of the first. Jimmy Vesey and Boo Nieves assisted.

Carolina knotted the score at 9:24 when Maenalanen benefited from Brett Howden’s turnover. The rookie centre struggled to control a pass in his own end and Maenalenen took advantage, scoring his third career goal. Howden skated on the fourth line for the second consecutive game after spending a majority of the season on one New York’s top three offensive trios.

Maenalenen also redirected Victor Rask’s wrist shot at 11:51 of the third period. Justin Faulk assisted on the play.

Buchnevich scored the first of two power-play goals at 3:41 of the second when Zibanejad found the Russian all alone at the top of the crease. Zuccarello also had an assist.

Buchnevich added his second of the game and ninth this season early in the third period. Zibanejad and Zuccarello assisted on the goal.

DeAngelo scored his fourth of the season at 12:55 of the third to extend New York’s lead to 6-2. Nieves and Vladislav Namestnikov helped set up the goal.

NOTES: Rangers defenceman Ryan Lindgren made his NHL debut. The 20-year-old Minnesota native was acquired at the trade deadline last season from the Boston Bruins as part of a package for recently retired Rick Nash. … Zuccarello passed Anders Hedberg for the most assists by a Rangers player born and trained outside North America. … Kevin Hayes missed his seventh straight game with an upper-body injury but skated in a non-contact jersey at the most recent practice. . Rangers defenceman Neal Pionk missed the game due to a lingering lower-body injury. . New York scratched defenceman Brendan Smith. Carolina scratched forward Clark Bishop.

Hurricanes: Host the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Rangers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

