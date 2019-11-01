Carlson, Pastrnak, Draisaitl Named NHL’s 3 Stars for October

NEW YORK — Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson, Boston Bruins right-wing David Pastrnak and Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl are the NHL’s three stars for October.

Carlson led all defencemen with seven goals and 16 assists over 14 games, as the Capitals went 9-2-3 in October and reached the top of the league standings.

The defenceman into record more points in a single October is Al MacInnis, who had 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) over 13 October games with the Calgary Flames in 1990.

Pastrnak shared the league lead with 12 goals and placed second overall with 24 points in 12 contests to lift the Bruins to the top of the Atlantic Division.

Draisaitl topped the NHL with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 14 games to help the Oilers climb into first place in the Pacific Division and equal single-season franchise records for wins and points in October (9-4-1, 19 points).

