Max Pacioretty, Anthony Duclair, Jack Eichel Named NHL’s 3 Stars

NEW YORK — Vegas Golden Knights left-winger Max Pacioretty, Ottawa Senators left-winger Anthony Duclair and Buffalo Sabres centre Jack Eichel were named the NHL’s three stars of the week on Monday.

Pacioretty led all skaters for the week ending on Sunday with five goals and three assists in four games to help the Golden Knights (18-13-5) move into second place in the Pacific Division, one point back of the Arizona Coyotes.

Max Pacioretty (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Duclair tied for the NHL lead with five goals, including a pair of multi-goal outings, totalling five goals and an assist across three games to help the Senators (14-17-2) capture five of a possible six points.

Eichel had multiple points in each of his three appearances last week to tie for the league lead with five goals and adding an assist to help the Sabres (16-11-7) gain five of a possible six points and move into second place in the Atlantic Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.

The Canadian Press