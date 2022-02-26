NHL Betting: EDM vs FLA, WSH vs PHI & NYR vs PIT – 02/26/22

If your looking to find some value on betting lines in the early game window tonight look no further. It’s an action-packed day with 10 games on the schedule. Here are odds and our predictions for the three early games.

Edmonton Oilers (+165) @ Florida Panthers (-200)

The Oilers and Panthers are both teams with explosive offences and have the tendency to worry more about scoring goals than being able to keep them out of their own nets. The last matchup went to the Panther by a score of 6-0 in Edmonton. This time the game is in Florida where the Panthers have dropped two in a row but still have the second-best home record in the NHL (23-5-0). Edmonton isn’t a bad team on the road, but the Panthers often show up for their home crowd.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers should come out swinging like they did in their game against the two-time defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s just a matter of if their goaltending will be the downfall once again. Sergei Bobrovsky is confirmed for the Panthers, but the Oilers have yet to name a starter. While they continue to try and get Mike Smith going, it hasn’t brought about the best outcomes early in games. But if they decide to go with Mikko Koskinen, he has played well recently and looks to continue it.

Either way, despite both teams being able to score a ton of goals, both should tighten up a bit after allowing 12 goals a piece against over the past two games. Florida will take this game by a close margin, while you should go with under 7.0 (-125) goals to be scored in the game.

Washington Capitals (-175) @ Philadelphia Flyers (+145)

The Flyers are tied with three other teams with the least amount of wins over the past 10 games (just two). They haven’t been particularly good at home (eight wins) or on the road (seven wins). A number of key players including Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee, and Ryan Ellis remain out, and things aren’t going to get much better this season.

The Capitals have the third-best road record in the entire league (16-6-4) and are looking to keep pace with the leaders of their division. A matchup against one of the league’s worst teams is the right place to get back into the win column after a disappointing loss to the Rangers.

These teams have played each other four times this season already, so this is the final matchup. Both games the Capitals have won, the over have hit. While both games the Flyers have won, it has been a low scoring affair and they just squeaked by. Both teams can score and both let in goals to hit the over more often than not. My suggestion is Capitals and over 6.0 (-115).

New York Rangers (+140) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (-165)

Value is definitely with the Rangers here, as they and the Carolina Hurricanes have now jumped the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings after the Penguins have lost three in a row by a combined score of 14-5. The Rangers on the other hand are 5-0-1 in their past six games. It is the teams’ first matchup of the season and still have three more games yet to play after this one.

The Rangers have a better record at home, and the Penguins on the road. It is an important matchup for both teams for divisional placing, so you can expect both Igor Shesterkin and Tristian Jarry to start for their respective clubs. Give the Rangers the edge there, despite the play this season by Jarry, as Shesterkin is having one of the best seasons by a goaltender in NHL history. He is the fastest goaltender in franchise history to win 25 games (33 GP), and has the second-best save percentage (.940) of any goaltender with at least 25 games played.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I suggest the Rangers and under 6.0 goals (-125), seeing as this is bound to be a goaltending matchup and six of the last seven games the Rangers have played have been five or less goals.

Odds via BetMGM